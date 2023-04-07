Oncocyte Announces Publication of DetermaIO Results from AtezoTRIBE Study in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

IRVINE, Calif., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostic company, today announces the peer-reviewed publication of the results of a study applying DetermaIO™ to samples collected from the randomized Phase II AtezoTRIBE clinical trial in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). The results were published in Clinical Cancer Research and showed the utility of DetermaIO in potentially identifying more responders to ICI therapy than current standard of care biomarkers.



Highlights of the peer-reviewed publication include:

In the overall population (n=122), DetermaIO positive patients achieved better outcomes in terms of progression-free survival from the addition of atezolizumab among mCRC patients than DetermaIO negative patients, regardless of MMR status.

A similar trend was observed in the pMMR population (n=110) that does not currently qualify for ICI therapy in mCRC.

In the pMMR group treated with ICI addition to chemo (N=69), patients that had a very high DetermaIO had a significantly improved progression-free survival (HR=0.19 95%CI: 0.09 - 0.40). Overlap between DetermaIO positive, dMMR, and TMB is limited, demonstrating DetermaIO identifies a unique subset of patients not identified by these biomarkers.



The authors conclude, “Our study demonstrates that the gene expression profiling through the DetermaIO of mCRC would mark a fundamental paradigm shift in the characterization of tumor immune microenvironment of mCRC, by providing the opportunity to identify an immune-enriched tumor microenvironment among pMMR tumors that do not currently qualify for ICI therapy.”

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company’s tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. DetermaIO™ is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies. VitaGraft™ is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, and pipeline test DetermaCNI™ is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy.

DetermaIO™, DetermaCNI™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation

Investor Contact

Jesse Arno

(949) 409-6770

jarno@oncocyte.com