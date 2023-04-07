Global Intubation Tubes Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.7%

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intubation Tubes Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product Type (Trachea Intubation, Gastric Intubation), By End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intubation tubes market is expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing number of surgical procedures due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements in medical supplies are the major growth-propelling factors for the market.



Intubation tubes are an essential rescue procedure in the emergency setting. The most common approaches of intubation tubes are direct and video laryngoscopy.

Intubation tubes indications include poor ventilation, altered mental status, and poor oxygenation. The role of intubation tubes in the emergency setting is to obtain first-pass success and secure the patient's airway. Many patients can experience swallowing and sore throat immediately after intubation, but recovery is usually quick, depending on the patient's overall recovery.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market. The majority of critical patients during the COVID-19 pandemic require respiratory support. In a healthcare setting intubation tubes are required to secure a patient's airways. For instance, Paris Fire Brigade Advanced Life Support teams used intubation tubes for 18 patients out of 300 suffering from COVID-19.



Chronic respiratory diseases are one the most common non-communicable diseases globally due to environmental, occupational, and behavioral inhalational exposures.

More than 3.23 million deaths occurs in 2019 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which makes it the 3rd leading cause of death in the world. More than 90% of COPD deaths occur mostly under 70 years of age in low- and middle-income economies. Early diagnosis and treatment can help to slow the progression of symptoms and reduce flare-ups.

