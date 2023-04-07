Global Digital Stethoscope Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Stethoscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Amplifying Stethoscope, Digitalization Stethoscope), By Technology, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital stethoscope market size is anticipated to reach USD 165.81 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period.

The key factors contributing to the electronic stethoscope market growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising technological advancements, and the growing geriatric population. For instance, Caregility a telehealth platform along with Eko, in August 2022, announced an integration partnership, where, Caregility's cloud platform integrates with Eko's digital stethoscopes and software helping healthcare professionals to perform better auscultation.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases drives the demand for digital stethoscopes. According to a CDC article, published in October 2022 , Coronary heart disease is one of the most common types of heart disease, and around 382,820 individuals died of this disease in 2020.

Moreover, according to the Muscular Dystrophy News article, published in January 2022, approximately 60% the individuals with Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD) develop cardiomyopathy mostly in their late 20s. Hence, these instances expected to drive the digital stethoscope market



The prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle patterns is another growth driver for the market. According to an article by WHO in May 2022, 22.3% of the global population used to smoke (36.7% of all men and 7.8% of women) in 2020. Furthermore, according to the WHO article, released in March 2022, more than 1 billion individuals were obese that is 340 million adolescents, 650 million adults, and 39 million children Thus, these factors are projected to propel the use of digital stethoscopes.



As per the article, published by the American Cancer Society, in January 2022, around 1.5 million new cancer cases were noted, and 609,360 deaths were expected. After cardiovascular disease, cancer has been recorded as the second leading cause of death in the U.S. Thus, increasing the demand for electronic stethoscopes is anticipated to drive the market's growth.



Digital Stethoscope Market Report Highlights

Based on product type, the digitalization stethoscope dominated with a revenue share of 54.63% in 2022. This is attributed to the rising adoption of technological advancements as well as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Based on technology, the wireless transmission system dominated in terms of the revenue share of 40.07% in 2022. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases across the globe

Based on application, the cardiology segment held the largest revenue share of 24.81% in 2022, owing to an increase in the disease burden of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases such as CHF and hyperlipidemia, and the growing geriatric population

Based on end-use, the hospital & clinics & clinics segment held the largest revenue share of 59.35% in 2022. This is attributed to the rising number of cardiovascular diseases which resulted in the rise of the number of coronary artery bypass surgeries which is one of the most common surgeries performed worldwide, and the procedure primarily occurs in hospitals and clinics

In 2022, North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 32.85%, owing to its rising prevalence of chronic disorders, rapid adoption of technological advancements in devices, growing geriatric population, and presence of dominant players

Some of the key players are 3M, eKuore, American Diagnostic Corporation, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd., Ayu Devices, Thinklabs Medical LLC, and Cardionics

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $101.57 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $165.81 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope And Objectives



Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.2 Digital Stethoscope Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.3 Digital Stethoscope: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Impact Of COVID-19 On The Digital Stethoscope Market



Chapter 5 Digital Stethoscope Market: Product Type Analysis

5.1 Digital Stethoscope Product Type Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.2 Digital Stethoscope Product Type Market: Segment Dashboard

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Product Type Segment

5.3.1 Amplifying Stethoscope

5.3.1.1 Amplifying Stethoscope Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Digitalization Stethoscope

5.3.2.1 Digitalization Stethoscope Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Digital Stethoscope Market: Technology Analysis

6.1 Digital Stethoscope Technology Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.2 Digital Stethoscope Technology Market: Segment Dashboard

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Technology Segment

6.3.1 Integrated Chest-Piece System

6.3.1.1 Integrated Chest-Piece System Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Wireless Transmission System

6.3.2.1 Wireless Transmission System Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Integrated Receiver Head-Piece System

6.3.3.1 Integrated Receiver Head-Piece System Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Digital Stethoscope Market: Application Analysis

7.1 Digital Stethoscope Application Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

7.2 Digital Stethoscope Application Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Application Segment

7.3.1 General Medicine

7.3.1.1 General Medicine Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Cardiology

7.3.2.1 Cardiology Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Telemedicine

7.3.3.1 Telemedicine Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.4 Veterinary

7.3.4.1 Veterinary Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.4 Pediatrics

7.3.4.1 Pediatrics Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Digital Stethoscope Market: End-Use Analysis

8.1 Digital Stethoscope End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2023 & 2030

8.2 Digital Stethoscope End-Use Market: Segment Dashboard

8.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The End-Use Segment

8.3.1 Hospitals & Clinics

8.3.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.2 Home Healthcare

8.3.2.1 Home Healthcare Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.3 Nurse Practitioners

8.3.3.1 Nurse Practitioners Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.4 Emt/ First Responders

8.3.2.1 Emt/ First Responders Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.5 Veterinary

8.3.2.1 Veterinary Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Digital Stethoscope Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2 Company Profiles



