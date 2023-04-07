Global Microcurrent Facial Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $652 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3%

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcurrent Facial Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Anti-aging, Skin Tightening, Skin Rejuvenation), By End-use (Medspa, At-home, HCP-owned clinic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microcurrent facial market size is expected to reach USD 652.0 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Skin Body Health Clinic

Skintherapy

American Face And Body Clinic

Medicis Medical Spa

Skinlab Usa

Skinglow Clinic

Wyndham Place Clinic

Enhance Aesthetics And Laser Clinic

The Ottawa Skin Clinic

Renajo Skin Clinic

The increasing demand for non-surgical procedures for better aesthetic looks and rising awareness for anti-aging treatment among consumers are the major growth-propelling factors for the market.



In facial aesthetic applications, microcurrent treatments are used to stimulate the face muscles that fuel collagen production and tighten skin appearance. Microcurrent stimulates adenosine triphosphate cell growth and collagen development in the dermis of the face by using low-voltage electricity. The microcurrent facial device uses two portable prongs that supply precise amounts of energy to the skin while simultaneously repairing and producing collagen in the dermis and gradually erasing signs of aging in the epidermis.



Microcurrent stimulation also provides non-cosmetic health benefits. For instance, according to a report of BioMed Central Ltd. 2019, daily administration of microcurrent therapy can decrease facial pain from sinus congestion for up to 6 hours. Over the course of four weeks, it also reduces congestion and pain. Clinical studies show that microcurrent treatment increases blood circulation by 38%, collagen production by 14%, and elastin production by 48% in just 20 days



The cosmetic surgery industry witnessed significant setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second and third quarters of 2020. According to Springer, COVID-19 negatively impacted non-surgical treatment especially in the initial quarters of 2020, due to restrictions on aesthetic treatments and operations of aesthetic clinics, medspas, etc. However, the pandemic resulted in an increase in virtual consultations. For instance, as per the report, the U.S. experienced a 64% rise in online consultation requests, as patients were considering treatments to be done after the pandemic.



Microcurrent Facial Market Highlights

Skin tightening segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to showcase the fastest growth over the forecast period due to technological advancements in skin-tightening devices

The medspa segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to the increasing consumer awareness for self-care

The in-home segment is expected to showcase lucrative growth over the forecast period as it is a cost-efficient and easy way of getting microcurrent facial

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022 due to the high awareness and acceptance of non-invasive procedures

Some of the major players include Skin Body Health Clinic, Skintherapy, and American Face and Body Clinic

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $398.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $652 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Microcurrent Facial Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5 PESTEL Analysis

3.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Microcurrent Facial Market: Application Segment Analysis

4.1 Microcurrent Facial Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.1.1 Anti-Aging

4.1.1.1 Anti-Aging Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.2 Skin Tightening

4.1.2.1 Skin Tightening Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.3 Skin Rejuvenation

4.1.3.1 Skin Rejuvenation Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.1.4 Others

4.1.4.1 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Microcurrent Facial Market: End-Use Segment Analysis

5.1 Microcurrent Facial Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.1.1 Medspa

5.1.1.1 Medspa Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.2 At-Home

5.1.2.1 At-Home Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.3 Hcp-Owned Clinic

5.1.3.1 HCP-owned clinic Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Microcurrent Facial Market: Regional Analysis

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

