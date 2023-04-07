Robertas Vyšniauskas elected as the Chair of the Board of EPSO-G

English Lithuanian

On Friday, Mr. Robertas Vyšniauskas, and independent member of the Board, was elected the Chair of the Board of the EPSO-G group of energy transmission and exchange companies. The new five-member Board of EPSO-G, which will serve for four years, was formed at the end of March. Mr Vyšniauskas also served on the previous board and has been its Chair since February 2022.

The Board of EPSO-G is currently composed of independent members Mr. Robertas Vyšniauskas, Mrs. Asta Sungailienė and Mr. Liudas Liutkevičius, as well as the Head of the Energy Security Group of the Ministry of Energy, Mr. Dainius Bražiūnas, and the Head of the Ministry's Legal and Personnel Group Mr. Tomas Daukantas.

Mr. Vyšniauskas is also the Chair of the Supervisory Board of Klaipėdos Nafta, a member of the Board of Vilniaus vystymo kompanija, and the CEO of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas. Mr. Vyšniauskas is a consultant in corporate governance, law and tax, and a lecturer at Vilnius University. He holds a Master's degree in Law from Mykolas Romeris University.

The EPSO-G Group consists of the management company EPSO-G, companies “Amber Grid”, “Baltpool”, “Energy cells”, “Litgrid” and “Tetas”, and the indirectly controlled “GET Baltic“. The rights and responsibilities of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are implemented by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.