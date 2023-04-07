Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.63% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training and Forecasts Market Segment by Type (Full-Flight Simulator (FSS), Fixed-Base Flight Training Device (FBFTD), Commercial Fixed-Wing Pilot Simulation Training, Commercial Rotor-Wing Pilot Simulator), Market Segment by Aircraft (Fixed-wing Aircraft and Rotorcraft) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The civil aviation flight simulation & simulation training market was valued at US$7,935 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Advances in Simulation Technology

Simulation technology has played a critical role in advancing aviation safety and efficiency. In civil aviation, simulation technology has undergone significant advancements in recent years, making it an essential tool for pilot training, aircraft design, and safety testing. Development of advanced flight simulators is one of the key developments in simulation technology in civil aviation industry. These simulators replicate real-world flight scenarios, allowing pilots to experience a range of conditions and emergencies in a controlled environment. They also provide a cost-effective way to train pilots without risking the safety of passengers and crew.

Today's flight simulators use high-resolution graphics, advanced avionics, and motion systems to provide an immersive experience for pilots. They are capable of simulating various environmental conditions, including turbulence, wind shear, icing, and other weather phenomena. They can also simulate mechanical failures, such as engine and hydraulic system failures, and emergency procedures, such as rapid decompression and fire suppression. Another significant advancement in simulation technology is the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) in pilot training. VR and AR technology provide a more interactive and immersive training experience, allowing pilots to practice procedures and maneuvers in a simulated environment. This technology is particularly useful for training pilots in situations that are too dangerous or costly to simulate in real life, such as engine fires and extreme weather conditions.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Civil Aviation Flight Simulation & Simulation Training Market?

COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on the civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training market in several ways. First and foremost, the pandemic has resulted in a significant reduction in air travel demand, which has led to a decrease in demand for flight simulation and training services.

The travel restrictions and border closures imposed by governments worldwide have caused a substantial decrease in the number of commercial flights, leading to a decline in demand for flight simulation and training services. Flight simulation and training providers have been forced to reduce their operating capacity and have had to cut costs to maintain their businesses.

Furthermore, many airlines and flight training schools have been forced to suspend or reduce their operations due to the pandemic, resulting in the cancellation or postponement of many simulator training sessions. This has resulted in a decrease in revenue for flight simulation and training providers.

How will this Report Benefit you?

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Safety Regulations

The aviation industry has always been heavily regulated to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. In recent years, there has been a growing emphasis on increasing safety regulations, particularly in the area of flight simulation and simulation training. These regulations have had a significant impact on the civil aviation flight simulation and simulation training market. One of the main impacts of increased safety regulations is a greater demand for higher quality flight simulators. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other regulatory bodies require flight simulators to meet strict standards, including accuracy, reliability, and fidelity. This has led to a shift towards more advanced flight simulators that can replicate real-world flight scenarios with greater accuracy.

Another impact of increased safety regulation is a greater demand for simulation training programs. Pilots are required to undergo regular training to maintain their skills and stay up-to-date with the latest safety procedures. Simulation training programs provide a cost-effective way to train pilots without risking the safety of passengers and crew. They can also simulate emergency scenarios and other situations that would be too dangerous or expensive to simulate in real life.

Increasing Demand for Skilled and Proficient Pilots

The demand for skilled and proficient pilots in civil aviation is increasing at an incredible rate. The increase in aircraft deliveries is due to a number of factors, including an expanding aviation industry, retiring pilots, and new aircraft deliveries rising. The increasing number of air travelers contributes to the growing demand for pilots. By 2024, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects there to be 4.0 billion passengers carried by airlines worldwide. This exponential growth is due to factors such as rising incomes, population growth, and increasing urbanization. Pilot retirements are another factor contributing to the growing demand for pilots. Many of today's pilots were hired in the 1980s and 1990s, and they are now approaching retirement age. As a result, the industry is facing a significant shortage of experienced pilots, creating opportunities for new pilots to fill these positions.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Expansion into New Markets

Simulation and training in civil aviation present significant opportunities for organizations looking to expand their business. As air travel continues to grow globally, the demand for qualified pilots and trained aviation personnel has never been higher. In order to meet this growing demand and capitalize on new opportunities, organizations can invest in simulation and training technologies. One example of the potential for expansion into new markets is the Asia-Pacific region. Over the next two decades, Boeing expects the Asia-Pacific region to account for 40% of new aircraft deliveries. As a result, there is a significant demand for trained aviation personnel in this region, including pilots, technicians, and support staff.

To meet this growing demand, many airlines and training centers in the Asia-Pacific region are investing in simulation and training technologies. For example, Singapore Airlines has a state-of-the-art training center that features a range of simulation equipment, including flight simulators, cabin simulators, and maintenance training systems. The center provides training to pilots, cabin crew, and engineers from around the world.

Augmented Reality (AR) in Aerospace Industries

Civil aviation simulation and training are rapidly evolving, with new technologies constantly being developed to enhance the learning experience. One technology that is gaining popularity in the industry is augmented reality (AR). AR technology has the potential to revolutionize civil aviation simulation and training by providing a more immersive and interactive learning experience. Augmented reality overlays computer-generated information onto the real world, creating a blended environment that allows users to interact with virtual objects and information. In civil aviation, AR technology can be used to provide pilots and other aviation personnel with a more realistic and interactive training experience.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the auto electrification market are L3Harris Technologies, CAE Inc., FlightSafety International, FRASCA International Inc., Thales Group, TRU Simulation + Training, Indra Sistemas SA, ELITE Simulation Solutions AG, ALSIM, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Moong Inc., Bombardier Inc, Leonardo, Gulf Aviation Academy, Lufthansa Aviation Training GmbH, Pan Am International Flight Academy, Precision Flight Controls, and Avion Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 6 th February 2023, Boeing and Bengaluru-based SASMOS HET Technologies have formally agreed to produce and supply shelf assemblies electrical panels, and electrical wiring systems for Boeing 767 and 767-2C aircraft.

February 2023, Boeing and Bengaluru-based SASMOS HET Technologies have formally agreed to produce and supply shelf assemblies electrical panels, and electrical wiring systems for Boeing 767 and 767-2C aircraft. On 5th January 2023, ALSIM secured a contract from Philippines based WCC Aeronautical and Technological College, to supply its ALX simulator. ALX simulator offers advanced technology simulation equipment tailored to all specific training requirements.

