3D Radar Market to Cross USD 5274.61 million by 2030 as a Result of High Investments by Governments and Defense Organizations in the Development of 3D Radar Systems | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the 3D Radar Market had a worth of USD 1284.62 million in 2022, and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.31% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, eventually reaching a value of USD 5274.61 million.

Market Overview

3D radar, also known as three-dimensional radar, is a type of radar system that is capable of detecting and tracking objects in three dimensions. Unlike traditional radar systems, which provide only two-dimensional information about an object's location and movement, 3D radar systems can also provide information about the object's altitude or elevation. 3D radar technology is widely used in military and defense applications, as it provides advanced capabilities for surveillance, target tracking, and threat detection.

Market Analysis

The 3D radar market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, as demand for this cutting-edge technology continues to increase in both military and civilian applications. As new applications and use cases continue to emerge, the potential for this technology to transform a wide range of industries is truly limitless. With their unparalleled accuracy and range, these systems are proving to be an invaluable asset in a wide range of scenarios where rapid and reliable detection is essential.

Key Company Profile Listed in this Report Are:

The major key players are BAE Systems, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Rheinmetall AG, Honeywell International Inc, Airbus S.A.S., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A. & More

Impact of Recession on 3D Radar Market Growth

The 3D radar market is a segment of the broader radar market, which is used in a variety of applications such as defense, aerospace, automotive, and others. The impact of a recession on this market can be significant, as it can lead to a reduction in spending and investments, which can ultimately affect the growth of the market. However, despite these challenges, the market may also present some opportunities during a recession. For instance, as companies look to cut costs, they may seek out more efficient and cost-effective solutions, which could lead to increased demand for 3D radar technology.

Key Regional Developments

North America is a prominent region for 3D radar market, owing to the increasing demand for advanced surveillance and reconnaissance systems in the military sector and the rising adoption of 3D Radar systems in the commercial sector. With the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region and the increasing use of ballistic missiles and UAVs, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

3D Radar Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1284.62 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 5274.61 Million CAGR CAGR of 19.31% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Frequency Band (L Band, C/S/X Band, E/F Band, and Others)

• By Range (Short Range (up to 75 Km), Medium Range (75-150 Km)

• By Platform (Airborne, Ground, and Naval) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from 3D Radar Market Study

The L Band segment is expected to register high growth due to its ability to offer superior range and accuracy, as well as its suitability for a wide range of applications. As the demand for advanced radar systems continues to grow across various industries, such as defense, aviation, and automotive, the L Band segment is expected to witness a surge in adoption.

The market is poised for significant growth, and the airborne segment is expected to be a major contributor to this expansion. With its ability to provide real-time data for situational awareness, the airborne 3D radar systems are increasingly being adopted for a wide range of applications, including military and civil aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and commercial aerospace.

Recent Developments Related to the 3D Radar Market

Indra, a leading technology and defense company, has announced that its Lanza 3D radar has successfully passed NATO's rigorous tactical ballistic missile detection and tracking tests. This achievement reinforces the radar system's high-performance capabilities and further solidifies Indra's position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge defense technology.

Mando, a South Korean auto parts manufacturer, has announced its partnership with a self-driving software company to develop advanced 3D Lidar and 4D imaging radar technology. The collaboration aims to enhance Mando's existing portfolio of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and enable the development of autonomous driving technology.

