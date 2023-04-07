Global Barcode Label Printer Market to Grow by $1.33 Billion During 2023-2027

Dublin, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The barcode label printer market is forecast to grow by USD 1332.88 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. The report on the barcode label printer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, increasing need for better inventory management, and growing e-commerce industry.



The barcode label printer market is segmented as below:

By Product

Industrial printers

Desktop printers

Mobile printers

By Application

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the recent developments in barcode label printer as one of the prime reasons driving the barcode label printer market growth during the next few years. Also, rising omnichannel retailing and increasing need for combining mobility and document solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the barcode label printer market covers the following areas:

Barcode label printer market sizing

Barcode label printer market forecast

Barcode label printer market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Landscape



3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Application



8 Customer Landscape



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape



12 Vendor Analysis



13 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Avery Dennison Corp.

Barcodes Inc.

Brady Corp.

Brother Industries Ltd.

cab Produkttechnik GmbH and Co. KG

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Datalogic Spa

Fujitsu Ltd.

GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Newell Brands Inc.

Panth Enterprise

Postek Technologies Inc.

SATO Holdings Corp.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

WINCODE Technology Co. Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

