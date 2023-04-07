Lawful Interception Market Size Projected to Grow $12.9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.3% Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lawful Interception Market size is expected to grow USD 3.5 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.3% during the forecast period, according to report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Report Metrics Details Market value in 2021 USD 3.5 Billion Market value in 2026 USD 12.9 Billion Market Growth Rate 29.3% CAGR Largest Market APAC Market size available for years 2016-2026 Base year considered 2020 Forecast period 2021-2026 Segments covered By Component, Network, Network Technology, Communication Content, Mediation Device Interface, Type of Interception, End User and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, Latin America Companies covered Utimaco (Germany), Vocal Technologies(US), AQSACOM (US), Verint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), SS8 Networks. (US), Elbit Systems (US), Matison (Croatia), Shoghi (India), Comint (Mexico) Signalogic (US), IPS S.P.A (Rome), Tracespan (Isreal), Accuris Networks (US), EVE Compliancy Solutions (Netherlands), Squire Technologies (UK), Incognito Software (Canada), GL Communications (US), Septier Communications (Isreal), NetQuest (NJ), ETSI (France), Atos (France), Trovicor (Dubai).

Lawful interception is a process that enables a Law Enforcement Agency (LEA) to perform electronic surveillance on an individual as authorized by judicial or administrative order. Lawful interception is a security process in which a Service Provider (SP) or network operator collects and provides law enforcement officials with intercepted communications, such as telephone calls or email messages, of private individuals or organizations.

Lawful interception solutions and services help network operators and SPs automate administrative and operative tasks related to lawful interception. To facilitate the lawful intercept process, certain legislations and regulations require SPs and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to implement their networks to explicitly support authorized electronic surveillance. Lawful interception should comply with some of the international lawful interception standards of the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI), Third-Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), and CableLabs. With these regulations, the lawful interception solution and services providers satisfy the highest security requirements to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access and misuse. Countries around the world are drafting and enacting laws to regulate lawful interception procedures for creating lawful interception technology specifications.

The scope of this report covers the study which provides an analysis of the global lawful interception market based on contemporary market trends and developments and its potential growth from 2016 to 2026. The global lawful interception market is categorized based on component, network, network technology type, communication content, mediation device, type of interception, end user, and region. The market size is estimated based on the approximation of the market shares of major vendors in the lawful interception market. The market size is constructed from 2021 to 2026, considering 2020 as the base year

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The APAC region is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the Lawful Interception Market during the forecast period due to its growing adoption of technologies. APAC is one of the fastest-growing economies due to the growing network technologies, digital infrastructure, and smartphone and internet penetration. These factors have stimulated the cases of cybercrimes by using social networks for subversive activities and terrorism in the region. Countries such as India, China, and Japan contribute a major share to APAC’s economy. These countries are experiencing a major threat from hacker groups or terror networks with the increasing penetration of digital infrastructure and heavy investment on network technologies by key industry telecom players in the region. The use of social networks to influence netizens and give rise to crimes is one of the major factors that actuate the market for lawful interception in the region. According to a report by GTI, 2019, South Asia had the highest impact from terrorism since 2002, with APAC having the largest proportion of women joining the Islamic State of Iraq (ISIL) and the Levant at 31%. According to a report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, 2018, APAC faces a damage cost of USD 171 billion.

Key and innovative vendors in the Lawful interception market are Utimaco (Germany), Vocal Technologies (US), AQSACOM (US), Verint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cisco (US), Ericsson (Sweden), SS8 Networks. (US), Elbit Systems (US), Matison (Croatia), Shoghi (India), Comint (Mexico), Signalogic (US), IPS S.P.A (Rome), Tracespan (Isreal), Accuris Networks (US), EVE Compliancy Solutions (Netherlands), Squire Technologies (UK), Incognito Software (Canada), GL Communications (US), Septier Communications (Isreal), NetQuest (NJ), ETSI (France), Atos (France), Trovicor (Dubai).

