CerebrumX looks to transform connected vehicle landscape with unique offering

Novi, Michigan, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The connected vehicle industry has seen significant advances in recent years, with numerous companies developing various technologies that seek to improve how vehicles gather and analyze data, as well as the application of insights gained from the data. CerebrumX, an automotive data services and management platform based in Michigan, is looking to transform this industry with its end-to-end solution with a strong consent-management system.

CerebrumX co-founded in 2020 by Sandip Ranjhan along with Sumit Chauhan, Amit Gupta and Kapil Arora all of whom have more than 25 years experience . Prior to starting the company, they worked on remote vehicle operation technology, when they realized the extent of valuable data being generated by vehicles daily. This led them to delve into the realm of connected vehicles.

“The idea for CerebrumX was born to unlock the value of real-time data with next-generation artificial intelligence/machine learning algorithms to improve driver safety and predictive maintenance.”



Ranjhan says that connected vehicle technology is not just about improving the driver safety and security of connected vehicles, but also includes creating monetization opportunities for automakers and automotive businesses, while providing them with data in an easily digestible format. He also believes that the future of connected vehicles should be cloud-based and without the need for external devices, as well as self-learning, to better capture driver behavior, thereby helping fleet companies and insurers rate drivers more accurately than ever before.



The current state of the connected vehicle industry is quite fragmented because there is a lack of industry standard, according to Ranjhan. Connected vehicles have more than 300 data parameters generating around 25 GB of data per hour. Different organizations have individual data requirements. For example, insurance companies would need historical data of drivers while a fleet company would be more interested in vehicle health related data parameters. This huge variation in data must be processed and refined before being passed on to these enterprises.



All data obtained from a vehicle must have end-to-end consent, including from the vehicle owner and the OEM. CerebrumX determines the specific data needed by the client, and it only handles the data for which consent has been given. In essence, CerebrumX acts like a custodian of data, ensuring that there's proper privacy with a consent mechanism in place. It goes beyond being a data exchange, instead acting as a platform that generates intelligent data insights for specific verticals. This is possible because of CerebrumX’s deep integration with OEM partners as well as customers.

“CerebrumX works closely with the OEMs to transform consented data from over 15 million connected vehicles into actionable insights for insurers, fleets, and smart mobility use cases. We have partnered with three of the top four vehicle OEMs in North America, and we are working to expand our coverage that will cover 80% of the connected vehicles on the continent.

Ranjhan stresses that consent to access data is important at every level, and CerebrumX takes that seriously. It provides an end-to-end consent mechanism that enables partners to obtain needed consent and work with OEMs. CerebrumX only processes data which is consented,- and is GDPR and CCPA compliant . It also secures all personally identifiable data, such as vehicle identification number and location data and anonymizes it to add another layer of protection.



Aside from the consent management system, CerebrumX's advantages include lower processing costs due to its proprietary algorithms. Unlike other vehicle data companies, CerebrumX does not treat each vehicle data parameter identically. The company recognizes that each data element has a different role and value. This allows partners to pay CerebrumX for only the data they require, lowering their business costs.



Based on the requirement, CerebrumX has a large portfolio of products that cater to customers in three verticals – insurance companies, fleet owners, and smart mobility (ride hailing, ride sharing, extended warranty, etc.). It has developed custom-made products to address unique customer needs.



According to Ranjhan, insurance companies often require historical data for lead generation and usage-based pricing of insurance plans. Fleet owners use vehicle health for telemetry, scheduling vehicle maintenance, monitoring driver behavior, and optimizing the total cost of ownership. Customized APIs and Data packages for mobility are also available for customers in the smart mobility vertical.



To gather and process the huge amount of data from millions of vehicles from multiple OEMs, CerebrumX uses its proprietary Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP). The platform securely ingests, cleanses, normalizes and consolidates scattered data from its partners and other third-party apps and devices and is capable of handling data with high velocity, veracity and variety. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms that convert this data to intelligent insights for its partners.



However, Ranjhan says that the connected vehicle industry has also met a roadblock, which was caused by the global microchip shortage that began in 2020. As a result, the production of connected vehicles slowed down globally.



Another challenge faced by the industry includes the lack of standardization of data among OEMs, resulting in widely disparate parameters, frequency, and authenticity of the data. CerebrumX is able to turn this challenge into an opportunity as they do extensive normalization before the data can be usable.



Moving forward, CerebrumX is looking to expand its OEM partnerships to the top five companies in North America. The company is exploring deeper data use cases, such as driver risk profiling for the insurance segment, vehicle health for fleet strategy partnerships to reduce the cost of ownership, and smart mobility technologies, including location intelligence and road usage charges for electric vehicles.



“An average car has around 200 sensors. In the near future, the volume of data transmitted between these connected vehicles and the cloud through sensors and related software will be huge. The opportunities are enormous for various use cases, ranging from autonomous driving to smart energy consumption to data collection for city planning,” Ranjhan says.

Media Contact: Sonika Nayak

Email: sonika.nayak@cerebrumx.ai



