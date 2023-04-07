Metal Pipes Market Will Develop at a Rate of about 3.1% between 2023 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metal Pipes Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Metal Pipes Market Information by Material, Diameter, End-use, and Region - Forecast till 2030", Throughout the projected period (from 2022 to 2030), the market for metal pipes can expand at a rate of around 3.1%, with a value of approximately USD 119.45 Billion.

Market Synopsis

A key factor in the market's growth is the rise in oil and gas production brought on by demand from the transportation sector. In the oil and gas business, steel pipes and tubes are most frequently utilized. Steel pipes are used in this business to move liquid and gas. In the building of pipes, low alloy or carbon steel is frequently employed. Inner diameter, ductility, yield strength, and pressure rating are a few of the most crucial factors to take into consideration when selecting pipes for certain applications. The oil and gas industry in the United States makes substantial use of steel pipes and tubes. Upstream, midstream and downstream stages of the processing of crude oil use the product. The market may slowly increase as a result of modifications to the oil and gas sector in the US.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the cellular concrete industry are

ArcelorMIttal S.A. (Luxembourg)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (France)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (US)

Northwest Pipe Company (US)

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (Saudi Arabia)

Muller Industries Inc. (US)

Narsk Hydro ASA (US)

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals (Japan)

TMK Group (Russia)

Tenaris SA (Luxembourg)

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 119.45 Billion CAGR 3.1% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, Diameter, End-use, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of old and obsolete pipeline across industries, such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, and infrastructure development



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Corrosion is not a recent problem. According to the American Galvanizers Association, pipeline corrosion costs North America $9 billion annually. Manufacturers, on the other hand, are developing fresh strategies to fight corrosion.

Corrosive substances may penetrate even the smallest scratches on metallic surfaces to propagate and cause damage. Innovative technologies are being used by advanced manufacturers to stop these problems before they start. To lessen friction, wear, and corrosion, supports, for instance, may be coated with thermoplastic materials or lined with highly technical materials.

Movement is inevitable since the pipes are filled with rushing gases and liquids. If pipes are not adequately controlled, they can rupture, degrade, or collide with things. Innovative pipe limitations are preventing this undesired movement. VibraTek Hold Down Clamps, for instance, allow pipes to slide naturally along an axis without bouncing about. Distributing stress not only lowers the chance of fractures but also stops point-loading.

Even when there is no friction or worn areas, pipes still have to deal with harsh environmental conditions. Chemicals, moisture, salty air, and bacteria may all cause pipes to corrode. So, to prevent metals from corroding, manufacturers now employ chemical-resistant finishes, enhanced sealants, and waterproof coatings. All of these crucial factors will allow the worldwide market size to expand incredibly over the next couple of years.

Market Restraints:

The primary obstacle to the market's expansion is the presence of alternatives on the market, which is the principal limitation on the market expansion. The market is readily accessible with items like plastic and iron pipes, which hinders the expansion of the metal pipe sector. The growth of the metal pipes market is also being hampered by the high cost-effectiveness of the raw materials. Following the pandemic, there was a surge in the use of metal pipes, which resulted in a change in product prices that also slowed the market's expansion.



COVID 19 Analysis

Global metal pipe market expansion was impeded by the COVID-19 epidemic. Most often, petrochemical, oil and gas, and construction-related businesses employ steel tubes and pipes. Between early 2021 and 2020, production ceased. Several areas, including South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, were impacted in 2020, and it is anticipated that these impacts would continue throughout the projection period, according to GME's examination of secondary research.

The growth of the infrastructure is aided greatly by the metal pipe industry, which is of utmost importance. The world's metal pipe industry did reach a standstill stage during the epidemic. After the epidemic, though, it accelerated as more locations and areas of petroleum production began to remove the lockdown.

Market Segmentation

By Material

The top materials used for the development of pipes are Steel, Ductile Iron, Copper and more.

Steel is the most sought-after material in the market. As cylindrical steel tubes, steel pipes are employed in a variety of industrial and construction settings. They are often utilized for product creation and equipment installation. Oil, gas, and water are just a few examples of the liquids and gases that are often transported underground using pipe. In industrial settings that need the conveyance of gases like steam or extremely high temperatures or both, carbon steel pipes are frequently used.



By Diameter



Diameter-wise, the key segments are Up to 15 inches as well as Above 15 inches.



By End-use



major industry end-users are Oil & gas, Water & wastewater, Power, HVAC & electrical and others.

With more than half of worldwide revenue coming from the oil and gas industry, this segment rules the market. The segment is anticipated to keep its dominant position throughout the projected period due to the many uses of the items in the oil and gas industry, ranging from OCTG, transportation, and process pipes for refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Over the predicted period, the water and wastewater industry will also perform admirably. The need for clean water is anticipated to rise as a result of the expanding population and the prosperous global economy. This will necessitate investments in water-related infrastructure and services, which will boost the market.



Regional Insights

As compared to other regions, the Asia Pacific comes to around 44% share of the global market for metal pipes. The reason this area is becoming so dominant is due to nations like China, Japan, India, South Korea, etc. Due to the existence of manufacturing firms in the petroleum and petrol chemical sectors, the main manufacturing corporations are focused on meeting the demand of the Asia Pacific area. Indian pipe and tube makers have changed during the past ten years in response to increased demand and capital expenditure for modernization and capacity growth in end-user industries. As a result, manufacturers of steel tubes and pipes have grown up their businesses to meet the expansion of the global economy.

It is anticipated that the North American market experience significant development throughout the forecasted period. Because of nations like the US, this region is able to maintain its growth. And one of the primary drivers of development is the strong activity of manufacturing firms that focus on the oil and gas sectors.



