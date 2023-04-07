Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

| Source: REXEL REXEL

Paris, FRANCE

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL  3 TO APRIL 7, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 3 to April 7, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 03/04/2023 FR0010451203 33 200 21,9402 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 04/04/2023 FR0010451203 32 000 21,8951 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2023 FR0010451203 73 000 20,1917 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2023 FR0010451203 26 000 20,0639 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 05/04/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 20,0691 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 58 000 19,6482 XPAR
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 33 000 19,5618 CEUX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 19,5759 TQEX
REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 06/04/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 19,5121 AQEU
             
             
      TOTAL 285 200 20,3416  

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

 

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure of trading in own shares from 3 to 7 avril, 2023