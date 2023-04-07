Road Town, BVI, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest development, NEO AI emerges as the pet robot of Open AI, revolutionizing the DeFi space. The platform aims to revolutionize the field of AI solutions and create a lasting impact on the DeFi ecosystem. NEO AI is a blockchain platform that enables the development of decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.

NEO's AI technology is a game changer for the DeFi space. By incorporating AI algorithms, NEO is able to offer faster, more secure transactions with lower fees. The platform intends to deliver state-of-the-art AI solutions that not only rival existing technologies Optimus but also push the boundaries in the realm of AI. NEO is positioning itself to rival Optimus, the top robot in the AI scene. With its advanced AI technology, NEO is poised to overtake Optimus and become the go-to platform for developers and users. The platform will offer a reliable and efficient alternative to Optimus.

Including more, NEO is set to release a number of exciting new utilities that will further revolutionize the DeFi space. These utilities will include advanced AI algorithms, more efficient transaction processing as well as improved security measures. Additionally, NEO is planning several partnerships that will further strengthen its position as a leader in the DeFi space.

NEO strives to develop a team of experts in AI and the DeFi space, ensuring the seamless integration of AI solutions, including Open AI capabilities. The platform engages in rigorous research and development, which continuously enhances its utilities and offerings while addressing the evolving needs of clients and the market. It also cultivates a strong community of supporters and investors who share their visions to achieve their ambitious goals. In addition, the platform aims to redefine the boundaries of AI-powered solutions and establishes NEO AI as a pioneering force in the DeFi ecosystem.

NEO tokenomics is utilized to supply the token for tax and start liquidity as well. For token supply, 1,000,000,000,000 is used, where 4% is used to buy and 4% for sales tax. Apart from that, 3% of the total supply of tokenomics is utilized in development and 4% for marketing.

NEO AI has emerged as the first cryptocurrency to support the NEO Robot by Open AI and revolutionize the DeFi space. NEO continues to grow and expand its offerings, through which the future of DeFi is looking bright, and NEO is at the forefront of this exciting new industry.

