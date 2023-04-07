U.S. Small Business Administration Announces Colorado Defense Space Support Services Firm, Connecticut Electric Company, and Puerto Rico HVAC Engineering Firm as Top Government Contractors of the Year

Washington D.C., April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, announced Colorado service-disabled veteran-owned defense support services firm Delta Solutions & Strategies, LLC as National Prime Contractor of the Year, Connecticut woman-owned electrical contracting company Dicin Electric Company as National Subcontractor of the Year, and Puerto Rico HVAC engineering company Multi Air Services Engineering, Corp as 8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year. The three firms will receive awards honoring their work in federal contracting to include the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award and the announcement of the finalists for the National Small Business Person of the Year, as part of National Small Business Week on April 30 to May 6.

“The federal government depends on small businesses to innovate, drive competition, and deliver products and services to support critical agency functions such as national defense and disaster recovery, as well as to implement the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments in infrastructure, clean energy and more,” said Administrator Guzman. “President Biden has prioritized equity in ensuring these opportunities lift up all communities and these awardees exemplify the giant impact small businesses from across the country have on our nation’s economy and global competitiveness.”

Here is a full list of this year’s top federal contractors:

Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year:

Mr. Mark Wayne Stafford, President/CEO, DELTA SOLUTIONS & STRATEGIES, LLC

Colorado Springs, CO

Delta Solutions & Strategies opened its doors in 2000 and currently has 315 employees. For 23 years, Delta has been a prime contractor providing the federal government with national defense space support services.

Besides professional services, Delta is the primary developer of the Missile Warning Training Suite modeling and simulation tool that provides real-time simulations of the global missile warning and defense architecture for the nation’s defense stakeholders.

Small Business Subcontractor of the Year

Cynthia Elaine Hersom, President, DICIN ELECTRIC COMPANY, INC.

Waterford, CT

Cindy Elaine Hersom became the sole owner of Dicin Electric in 2015. Over the past seven years, the business has doubled its annual sales from $6 million to $12 million and increased its bonding capacity to a $15 million project limit.

Dicin Electric is best known for marine and pier facility projects, including existing and new pier construction, submarine berthing facilities, and installation of new electrical distribution systems.

Hersom served on the Women Business Development Council Southeast Regional Advisory Board from September 2018 to May 2021.

8(a) Graduate Firm of the Year:

Israel Alvarez

Chief Executive Officer

Multi Air Services Engineers, Corp.

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

In 2005, Israel Alvarez founded Multi-Air Services Engineers, Corp (MASE), with Israel Alvarez Sr. and brother Carlos.

Headquartered in Rio Grande, PR, Multi Air Services Engineers, Corp, provides comprehensive services related to the installation of commercial and industrial HVAC equipment in public and private facilities. In Puerto Rico, no small business federal contractors were offering a comprehensive approach to maintaining and operating federal facilities. The government had been installing smart controls in federal buildings, but smaller maintenance contractors were not keeping pace with the emerging technology. MASE offered federal government programming for HVAC construction projects as well as building automation services.

To help meet this need and expand his business, Israel turned to the SBA for guidance and support. He is a graduate of both, the SBA Emerging Leaders and the 8(a) Program. During the pandemic, he received an SBA loan to continue operations.

After graduating from the 8(a) program in 2018, MASE generated $5.4M in revenues. At the end of 2022, revenue reached $10.5M. After years of hard work, MASE enjoys synergy with government management teams.

SBA’s 8(a) Business Development Program is a nine-year program that provides socially and economically disadvantaged firms access to government contracting opportunities and specialized business training and counseling to help them become viable competitors in the federal marketplace.

Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence recognizes large prime contractors that have excelled in the utilization of small businesses as suppliers and subcontractors within the construction, research and development, services, and manufacturing industries.

Winners were selected for the following Eisenhower Award category: Construction, Research & Development, and Services

Construction:

Ms. Holly Hutson

Small Business Liaison Officer

WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc.

Kennesaw GA

WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc. employs a network of engineers, construction managers, technicians/inspectors, and project managers, with 3,600 professionals across the United States. WSP is a global leader in building innovative and integrated solutions for its clients’ infrastructure needs.

WSP’s small business programs have shaped a corporate culture wherein 76.5 percent of federal subcontracts awarded in the last five years went to small business. WSP makes every effort to utilize small businesses to the maximum extent possible. Measures include dividing scopes of work to increase small business pools, setting aside procurements for small businesses, providing price evaluation preferences when “other than small” businesses must be included, providing targeted procurements when a socioeconomic category is not being met, hosting small business outreach events, and participating in the SBA Mentor Protégé Program.

Research & Development:

Ms. Barbara Wade

Vice President, Subcontracts & Procurement

KBR WYLE SERVICES, LLC (KBR)

Fulton, MD

KBR Wyle Services, LLC provides science, technology, and engineering solutions to the federal government and companies worldwide. It employs approximately 28,000 people performing diverse, complex, and mission-critical roles in 34 countries. The Science and Space Business Unit of Government Solutions clients include federal civilian agencies such as NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense, and its commercial customers.

KBR boasts a robust small business culture that supports small businesses certified in SBA’s Historically Underutilized Business (HUB)Zone Program. Its efforts include promoting supplier diversity, developing small business plans, and working with business development, program managers, and contract management to include small businesses in their proposal strategy. KBR has ensured that maximum practical subcontracting opportunities are offered to small businesses. It prioritizes investing in the small business community and fostering opportunities for small businesses to further enhance their corporate growth and technical capabilities.

Services:

Ms. Diane G. Dempsey, Director of Small Business Programs

Katelyn Russell, Small Business Liaison Officer

Dawn Dunlop, Sr. Supplier Diversity Analyst

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Inc.

Rockville, MD

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Inc. delivers a broad range of services including IT, cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, systems integration and operations and maintenance. These capabilities enable critical national security missions for the U.S. military, Intelligence Community, and other U.S. government agencies.

The company works diligently to identify and partner with small businesses, small disadvantaged, woman-owned, HUBZone and veteran and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses and Native American Tribes and Alaskan Native Corporations that bring value to their customers.

Their extensive and broad outreach efforts include support of local, regional, and national conferences to ensure they identify well qualified small businesses offering innovation and talent required to support their customers. The foundation for this inclusive approach is membership in organizations that advocate for diverse businesses, hosting conferences and matchmaking events.

