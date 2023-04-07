PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES BRINGS PSD AND NYPD TOGETHER FOR ROOSEVELT ISLAND’S FIRST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING

ROOSEVELT ISLAND, NY, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes hosted the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s (RIOC) first Public Safety Department (PSD) Community Engagement Meeting – an opportunity for island residents and stakeholders to hear from, and engage with, leaders from the RIOC Public Safety Department and the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) 114th Precinct. President Haynes heeded the concerns of the community related to public safety. Joining him in the meeting was Public Safety Chief Kevin Brown, NYPD 114th Precinct Deputy Inspector Kenneth Gorman, and Assistant Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs Akeem Jamal to engage with community members on the quality of life matters.

“The success of this first PSD engagement meeting shows the appetite within the community for more, which is exactly what we have planned here at RIOC,” said RIOC President and CEO Shelton J. Haynes. “We take public safety and quality of life seriously here on Roosevelt Island, and moving forward we will continue to have these PSD engagement meetings with a more regular cadence so that island stakeholders can stay up to date on what’s happening in and around the island. It’s always great to hear from the community directly and as such, I want to thank everyone who joined us Tuesday for their engagement and perspective, which is always invaluable to our operation. I look forward to hosting more of these community engagement events on varying topics in the future, and I hope to see even more engagement from island stakeholders, including our elected officials, at the next PSD meeting in May.”

“The community is at the forefront of everything we do here on Roosevelt Island – this week’s Public Safety meeting shows our commitment to providing a more transparent government and our effort to communicate with engagement events, commented Akeem Jamal, Assistant Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs. “Community events will be a cornerstone during a time when we are actively reimagining communications both internally and externally with residents, business owners, and other Island stakeholders. I look forward to furthering the dialogue with the community at our next meeting.”

“I want to thank everyone who joined us for the PSD community engagement meeting this week and for sharing their thoughts on island safety,” said Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown. “Every day, PSD officers and staff are working hard to keep this island safe, and we’re proud of the incredibly low crime data we continue to maintain here. But there’s always room for improvement, especially when it comes to quality of life issues, so I was happy to see so many engaged citizens come to offer their perspectives on what can improve. We’ll take their feedback to heart and continue to do all we can to keep this island the special place that it is.”

NYPD 114th Precinct Deputy Inspector Kenneth Gorman stated, “I was very happy to be invited to RIOC’s Public Safety meeting. I look forward to further collaboration with President Haynes, the RIOC Administration, and the community at large.”

For the month of March, the top 3 call cases on Roosevelt Island related to PSD aiding in transportation, non-criminal investigations, and found property, which made up nearly 70 percent of all calls made to PSD.

The next PSD meeting will be held Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile-long island's roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

