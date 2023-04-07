Woman Praises Psyclarity Health’s Massachusetts Addiction Treatment Center For Helping Her Son

Saugus, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saugus, Massachusetts -

Saugus, Massachusetts — A mother who said she was initially “nervous” about sending her son for addiction treatment has left a top review for the work of Psyclarity Health’s male-only drug and alcohol rehab facility in Massachusetts.

Nancy wrote in a 5-star Google review that she was impressed by the strong communication and “amazing experience” that her family encountered at the addiction treatment center in Saugus, Massachusetts.

“The representatives on the phone were incredibly helpful in answering all of our questions but more importantly the kindness and compassion of the staff once my son checked in was so valuable and comforting to my family,” she wrote.

Nancy added that her son had an “amazing experience,” and she did, too.

“We had been through this before, and no process or program was as communicative as the folks at Psyclarity Health,” she wrote. “If you have a loved one struggling this is as good as it gets — thank you all from the bottom of my heart!” Read the full article here, www.psyclarityhealth.com/woman-praises-psyclarity-healths-addiction-treatment-and-help-for-her-son/

Psyclarity Health has a well-earned reputation as a top place to get help with overcoming addiction thanks to the quality of its expert staff who deliver cutting-edge treatments and therapies to help the men who come here find the path to recovery.

The facility’s unique status as a male-only drug and alcohol rehab means men can get gender-responsive treatment tailored specifically to their individual needs and goals — and they can expect to receive the best tools possible to overcome their struggles with addiction and repair the damage done by substance abuse.

To learn more about the best addiction treatment center in Massachusetts, call Psyclarity Health at 855-924-5320 or visit www.psyclarityhealth.com.

Psyclarity Health is a nationwide network of facilities that offer private, professional behavioral health care and cutting-edge drug and alcohol addiction treatment programs to a wide range of clients. The network includes a male-only inpatient rehab in Saugus, Massachusetts, a mental health clinic in Los Angeles, California, an outpatient addiction treatment facility in Norwood, New Jersey, and an outpatient mental health clinic in San Diego, California.

Psyclarity is known for its strong team of staff members and therapists who provide the evidence-based therapies that clients need to achieve recovery and get back on the path to a better life. For more information, visit www.psyclarityhealth.com.

