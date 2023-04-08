Blockchain Bets — How to Become a Crypto Millionaire

Boulder, CO, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As I write this article, Blockchain Bets is on the verge of joining a T1 exchange, MEXC, where the price could move very quickly after launch.

It’s currently sitting at $0.013 per $BCB, and if people have been reading my previous articles, they’ll know that this project has all angles covered in abundance. If you want to learn more about $BCB’s Tokenomics, click the link. Please note all calculations below are based on $878m BCB as $122m has been burned.

Current $BCB Price

Blockchain Bets Millionaire

So, this article isn’t just a case of buying the token, holding and selling (Although in this case, that will very likely work), it’s about maximising $BCB earning potential and understanding what the thresholds would be to have your skin in the game, and for how long.

The Basic Buy/Sell approach

A $1,000 investment into $BCB will provide you with roughly 77,000 $BCB at current market value ($0.013). In order for you become a millionaire from a simple buy and sell model, this would require $BCB to be worth $12.99, 1000x it’s current price, or for $BCB to have a total market cap of $11.4b. Not impossible by any means, but something likely to be achieved in 2026/2027 if I had to make a prediction.

At $5,000 invested, $BCB will only need to be valued at $2.60 per token, or a total market cap of $2.28b. This could actually be achieved in the next bull run, given the pace of development on the platform, the community, the marketing and cross-chain wallet compatibility being built.

At $10,000 invested, we’re looking at $1.30 per token, or a total market cap of just $1.14b. Personally, I’d be shocked if we don’t see this before 2025.

The Staking Rewards Model

The above is solely based on a buy and sell model, it doesn’t factor in staking rewards from the platform and how this could compound or increase your investment significantly. For the purpose of this article, I’ll focus on the current 30 day lock up Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of 27.37%.

Estimated APR

Whilst this will fluctuate, the more engagement and users on the platform, the more likely it is to return significantly higher APR to stakers, but then I’d expect an increase in tokens staked, so it’s hard to say whether it will decrease, increase or stay within a higher and low threshold over the next two years.

Current Circulating Supply Staked

To help map out the earning potential, I’ve created the table below:

Staking APR over 1 and 2 years

Now, before I break this down, I want to be clear that the above representation acknowledges that compounding takes place once per year, when in reality (dependent on gas fees), people will likely do this more regularly (monthly, or quarterly). In addition, numbers have been rounded up or down accordingly.

If you’re curious how to stake, I’ve made a guide for that too, click here.



$1,000 Investment

With a $1,000 investment, in one years’ time we will have 98,075 $BCB. In order for you become a millionaire from staking for 1 year, this would require $BCB to be worth $10.20, 785x it’s current price, or for $BCB to have a total market cap of $8.96b.

Fast forward to March 2025 (2 years today), 124,918 $BCB would require $BCB to be worth $8.01, 615x it’s current price or for $BCB to have a total market cap of $7.03b.

$5,000 Investment

With a $5000 investment, in one years’ time we will have 490,375 $BCB. In order for you become a millionaire from staking for 1 year, this would require $BCB to be worth $2.04, 157x it’s current price, or for $BCB to have a total market cap of $1.79b.

Fast forward to March 2025 (2 years today), 624,590 $BCB would require $BCB to be worth $1.60, 123x it’s current price or for $BCB to have a total market cap of $1.40b.

$10,000 Investment

With a $10,000 investment, in one years’ time we will have 980,749 $BCB. In order for you become a millionaire from staking for 1 year, this would require $BCB to be worth $1.02, 78x it’s current price, or for $BCB to have a total market cap of $895m.

Fast forward to March 2025 (2 years today), 1,249,180 $BCB would require $BCB to be worth $0.80, 62x it’s current price or for $BCB to have a total market cap of $702m.

Conclusion

Personally, I believe a $10,000 investment in this project at it’s current price, makes you a millionaire by March 2025. Whilst note financial advice, I strongly believe that Blockchain Bets will be a multi billion dollar token within the next 2 years. This would also lead me to argue that a $5,000 investment will also see you break the millionaire zone, on the basis that you stake the tokens in the platform.

Crypto Millionaire

Anything less than this, you may need to wait a little longer, hope for the biggest bull run to date or set your sights on $500–750k profit instead (it’s a hard life I know). In reality though, not many projects are going to provide the risk/reward opportunity that Blockchain Bets does for these types of gains.

One thing that isn’t considered here, is that Blockchain Bets may also decide to burn further tokens depending on how well the platform is performing. Should this occur, well the price per token will ultimately rise quicker than expected and the total market cap target will be lower to reach your goal.

Personal Holdings

For anyone curious, I currently hold around 525,000 $BCB, which puts me at 851,714 $BCB over the next 2 years subject to the APR % as noted above. Therefore, I’ll need $BCB to be worth $1.17, 90x it’s current price or for $BCB to have a total market cap of $1.03b. I will of course be looking to add to my bags over the coming months.

Where to Buy Blockchain Bets

Uniswap: https://uniswap.org/

BKEX: https://www.bkex.com/trade/BCB_USDT

BitMart: https://www.bitmart.com/trade/en-US?symbol=BCB_USDT&layout=basic



Key Contact Information

How to get involved with Blockchain Bets:

BCB Twitter: @BCBerc20

BCB Telegram: t.me/BCBerc20

BCB Main Website: blockchainbets.app

BCB Betting Website: blockchainbets.club

BCB Staking Website: staking.blockchainbets.app

