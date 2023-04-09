SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Laser Photonics Corporation - LASE

NEW YORK, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Laser Photonics Corporation (“Laser” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LASE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Laser and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 29, 2023, Laser Photonics issued a press release “announc[ing] it will postpone reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 and is canceling it webcast and conference call to discuss results that was scheduled to take place on March 30, 2023.” The Company stated that it “intends to notify investors via press release when it is able to determine a date to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 numbers and reschedule its conference call to discuss these results.”

On this news, Laser Photonics’ stock price fell $1.40 per share, or 22.84%, to close at $4.73 per share on March 30, 2023.

