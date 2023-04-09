SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Incyte Corporation - INCY

NEW YORK, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Incyte Corporation (“Incyte” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INCY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Incyte and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 23, 2023, Incyte issued a press release “announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter for ruxolitinib extended-release (XR) tablets, a JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor, for once-daily (QD) use in the treatment of certain types of myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD).” Incyte stated that “[t]he complete response letter states that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form. The FDA acknowledged that the study submitted in the New Drug Application (NDA) met its objective of bioequivalence based on area under the curve (AUC) parameters but identified additional requirements for approval. Incyte intends to meet with the FDA to determine appropriate next steps.”

On this news, Incyte’s stock price fell $2.03 per share, or 2.81%, to close at $70.23 per share on March 24, 2023.

