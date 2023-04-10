Fluorescent Imaging Market Growth Projected to Reach US$ 1,290.81 Million by 2030: Growth Plus Reports Study

Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluorescent imaging market is expected to reach US$ 1,290.81 million by 2030, with a revenue CAGR of 6.85%, according to a new Growth Plus Reports research. The research looks at key tactics, trends and potential, competition, evolving industry dynamics, market size, statistics and projections, and key investment territories.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing use of fluorescent imaging in research and development will drive market revenue growth.

The non-invasive nature of fluorescent imaging will drive demand for fluorescent imaging.

North America dominates the global fluorescent imaging market.

Fluorescent Imaging Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 711.04 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 1,290.81 million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.85% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Type, Technology, Component, End User, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The growing use of fluorescent imaging in research and development will drive the revenue growth of fluorescent imaging market. Furthermore, the launch of new and innovative fluorescent imaging systems are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, its excellent sensitivity and precision for non-invasive detection of cancerous tissues is expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global fluorescent imaging market from four perspectives: Type, Technology, Component, End User, and Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into inverted fluorescence microscopy and upright fluorescence microscopy. The upright fluorescence microscopy segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because when compared to inverted fluorescence imaging, upright fluorescent imaging has several benefits, including the ability to photograph bigger materials and the potential of better resolution due to less light scattering.

Technology Segmentation: Based on the technology, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into wide-field imaging, total internal reflection fluorescence imaging, and confocal imaging. The wide-field imaging segment dominates the market because it is a quick and simple method with a benefit in single-cell layer imaging.

Component Segmentation: Based on the component, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into equipment and software consumables. The equipment segment dominates the market because it provides numerous benefits, including high sensitivity, specificity, and resolution, and the ability to visualise biological processes in real time.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into research laboratories, hospitals, diagnostics centers, and others. The research laboratories segment dominates the market because fluorescent imaging is an effective tool used in research labs to visualise and study biological processes at the cellular and molecular levels.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global fluorescent imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global fluorescent imaging market with the largest revenue share of the market. are the major factors responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Some key players operating in the global fluorescent imaging market are:

Amscope

Anmo Electronics Corp.

Bruker Corp.

Cairn Research Ltd.

Chongqing Coic Industrial Co. Ltd.

Delmic B.V.

Doric Lenses Inc.

Edmund Optics Inc.

Etaluma Inc.

Euromex Microscopen BV

The fluorescent imaging market is somewhat competitive with a number of global corporations. Leading players invest in technological advancements, research and development, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Recent developments:

Axion BioSystems, a life sciences instruments company based in the United States that specializes in complex live-cell assay systems, acquired CytoSMART Technologies in 2022. Both companies expect substantial advantages from accelerating joint expansion.

Table of Content

