Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs Market Will Register a CAGR of 6.75% by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global fixed-dose combination drugs Market .

The fixed-dose combination drugs Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products as well as possible markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends that influence the market's production strategy. You can get insights into comprehensive TOC, Tables, and Charts presented throughout the report for valuable data, information, important statistics, trends, and detailed competitive landscape information in this market.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/fixeddose-combination-drugs-market/8498

Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.75% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Their high efficacy of FDCs will drive demand for fixed-dose combination drugs

North America dominates the global fixed-dose combination drugs market.

Market Drivers

The growing use of fixed dose combination drugs in the treatment of infectious and chronic diseases will drive the revenue growth of fixed-dose combination drugs market. Furthermore, the rising demand for fixed dose combination drugs due to their better efficacy, extended product life-cycle management, cost savings, and reduced side effects are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, the development new compounds for treating chronic diseases are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global fixed-dose combination drugs market from four perspectives: Product Type, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global fixed-dose combination drugs market is segmented into rational fixed-dose combination drugs and irrational fixed-dose combination drugs. The rational fixed-dose segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of it provides better efficacy, improved pharmacokinetic and drug resistance, and improved patient compliance and simplifies disease management for chronic diseases like HIV, diabetes, hypertension, asthma, etc.

Disease Indication Segmentation: Based on the disease indication, the global fixed-dose combination drugs market is segmented into respiratory diseases, renal failure, cardiovascular diseases, endocrine diseases, and other chronic diseases. The cardiovascular diseases segment dominates the market because in people at high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), the fixed dosage combination therapy effectively improves adherence and coverage of key preventive medications.

Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global fixed-dose combination drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment dominates the market because they have a wide variety of medicines, including rare and specialized drugs that may not be easily accessible at retail pharmacies, and ensure that patients receive their prescriptions in a timely and easy manner.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global fixed-dose combination drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the global fixed-dose combination drugs market with the largest revenue share of the market. The region's advanced healthcare system, the presence of many top players, growing awareness, and advanced research and development on fixed-dose combinations are attributed to North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/fixed-dose-combination-drugs-market/8498

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global fixed-dose combination drugs market are:

Merck & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline, Plc

AbbVie, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis, Inc.

AstraZeneca, plc

Boehringer & Ingelheim AG & Co.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

The fixed-dose combination drugs devices market is moderately competitive, with several international players. Key market players focus on technological advancements, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

Alkem launched Dapagliflozin, Sitagliptin, and Metformin for the first time in India in October 2022 for people with Type 2 diabetes. The Dapanorm Trio from Alkem will be useful in decreasing HbA1c in uncontrolled type 2 diabetes patients and increasing patient compliance by reducing pill load and medical costs. It will help physicians keep optimum glycemic management in their patients. Dapanorm Trio has extra advantages in older diabetes patients, including reduced hypoglycemia risk, better pancreatic beta cell protection, cardiac and renal benefits, and improved tolerance.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL FIXED DOSE COMBINATION DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Rational Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs Irrational Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs GLOBAL FIXED DOSE COMBINATION DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE INDICATION Respiratory Diseases Renal Failure Cardiovascular Diseases Endocrine Diseases Other Chronic Diseases

FIXED DOSE COMBINATION DRUGS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8498

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Optometry Equipment Market by Type of Examination (Retina Examination, Cornea Examination, General Examination), End User (Eye Clinic, Hospital, Other End Users) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Onchocerciasis Treatment Market by Drug Class (Anthelmintics, Antibiotics), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Mycology Immunoassays Testing Market by Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, ELISPOT, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)), End Users (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Blood Banks, Research Centers, Others) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Meningococcal Meningitis Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Antibiotic Therapy, Vaccine), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies)- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

IVUS Catheters Market by Modality (Virtual Histology IVUS, iMap IVUS), Type (Mechanical IVUS Catheters, Digital IVUS Catheters), Indication (Aortic Aneurysm, Coronary Artery Disease), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.