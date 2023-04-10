Concrete Cooling Market to be worth USD 2,035.2 Million, Attaining a CAGR of 5.72% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Cooling Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Concrete Cooling Market Information by Type, by Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030", By 2030, the Concrete Cooling Market can anticipate touching reach USD 2,035.2 Million, garnering a growth rate of 5.72% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Concrete cooling can be described as a method for lowering the temperature of freshly poured concrete in order to reduce water evaporation after cement hydration and aid in the preservation of the concrete's characteristics and tensile strength. The growth in the number of buildings in nations with tropical climates, such as the Asia Pacific area, is a major driver of the concrete cooling industry.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the concrete cooling industry are

Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd.

North Star Ice Equipment Corporation

KTI-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH

LINTEC Germany GmbH

Coldcrete Inc.

ConCool LLC

Recom Ice Systems

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited

Icelings

Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

Among others.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 2,035.2 Million CAGR 5.72% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The increase in demand is attributed to high temperatures in the region



Growing construction activities





The major players are working arduously on new concepts and strategies that might benefit the businesses in order to meet the demand and consumer needs. Also, manufacturing firms are now concentrating on the enhancement of products in terms of quality.

Major businesses are attempting to balance out the demand and supply gap after the pandemic's spread. In order to complete the product created in a short period of time, the major players have come up with the concept to join hands and work together with other significant players.



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

In the following years, the global industry will develop significantly. That is an important feature that will provide the concrete cooling industry several opportunities for expansion. Construction will be fueled by the expansion of industrialization, and concrete projects will provide the market with reliable chances.

Also, the creation of sophisticated structures and intelligent structures would open up attractive potential for the concrete cooling sector. Also, regional players like the Middle East and the Asia Pacific have boosted their investment in the construction of infrastructure. These elements will produce a potential prospect for the expansion of the concrete cooling sector.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand significantly during the projected period as a result of rising building activity in emerging countries like China and India. According to information provided by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the ministry of road transportation and highways has been given a budget of USD 14.85 billion for the fiscal years 2021–22. The government also plans to build 23 new national roads by the year 2025.

Market Restraints:

Concrete cooling is a well-developed yet challenging technique. For concrete structures, concrete cooling can extend their dependability and longevity. The entire method and expense of cooling concrete, however, take a lot of time and money. Several market participants are reluctant to carry out this process as a result. A dam's or other concrete infrastructure's cooling process may call for large investments. A significant barrier that might affect the market's total demand is the high price.



COVID 19 Analysis

The global pause in logistical and production operations brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted the supply chain, preventing the market for concrete cooling from burgeoning.

Nevertheless, as governments throughout the world loosen regulations for restarting corporate operations, this scenario is anticipated to improve. In addition, the primary driver of market expansion is the increase in demand for building and infrastructure projects. The demand seems to be surging in regions with hot temperatures, giving a significant boost to the worldwide industry.

Market Segmentation

By type



Air cooling, Water cooling, Ice cooling, and Nitrogen cooling are the key types of concrete cooling.

The market's water-cooling segment is seeing increased demand. The most used method for concrete cooling is nitrogen. Throughout the projection period, the Middle East area is expanding the use of nitrogen cooling systems.

By Application



Major applications of concrete cooling are Dams, Highways, Ports and Nuclear reactors.

The most common uses for concrete cooling products are dams and roads. All of these structures include a significant quantity of concrete. The most expensive component, though, is concrete cooling for nuclear reactors.



Regional Insights

The Middle East is renowned for having a thriving building industry. Over the projection period, this area will rule over other markets. The Middle East area has the greatest demand and concert cooling rate. Also, it is an area where various concrete contractions are cooled using a new range of procedures. Another key factor that increases market demand is the Middle East's scorching temperature.

Asia Pacific has a huge need for concrete cooling. It is an area renowned for its rapid infrastructure growth. The need for concrete cooling is growing as more motorways and dams are built. The Asia Pacific region has tremendous market expansion and growth potential. The market for cooling concrete is second largest in Europe. In this area, there is a modest demand for and profitability in concrete cooling marmot. The least-demanding location for concrete cooling is North America. The region's mild climate makes less cooling of the concrete necessary.

Due to the cold weather in these regions, North America and Europe, led by France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany, anticipate a moderate demand throughout the projected period. Structures and building activities don't require a lot of cooling systems, which is why the concrete cooling market in these areas is only moderately growing.



