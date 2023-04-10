Halfwish, A New Take On Digital Card Games Has Begun Its Early Access Registration And Will Onboard Players Prior To Its Beta Release In Q2

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halfwish, a fantasy card game with innovative gameplay, has begun its early access registration on the Halfwish website. The team will commence player onboarding next week on 20th April 2023. The digital card game artfully weaves the thrill of Player versus Player (PvP) combat with the replayability of Roguelite genres to create a one-of-a-kind experience for both card game enthusiasts and newcomers alike.





With a myriad of possible outcomes, location-based mechanics, and no need for card collection or pre-game deckbuilding, Halfwish is poised to redefine the landscape of digital card games.

Initially conceived as a physical card game for social gatherings, Halfwish quickly gained traction and raised an impressive $300,000 seed funding to adapt its captivating concept for the digital realm.

The game's Roguelite design ensures high replayability, as players are constantly challenged to make quick decisions at randomly generated locations with each playthrough.

Unlike traditional Trading Card Games (TCGs) and Collectible Card Games (CCGs), Halfwish effectively lowers the barrier to entry by providing all necessary resources for competitive play after completing the tutorial.

This eliminates the need for players to spend a small fortune on card collecting to stay relevant or even to start playing in the first place. Instead, Halfwish emphasizes creativity and adaptability by making deck building an integral part of the in-game experience. By shifting deckbuilding to occur mid-game, Halfwish allows players to learn and adapt as they progress, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

This is not to be confused with the pre-game deck building, which is often a barrier for new players. Many card games require a deep understanding of strategies and nuances to construct effective decks, discouraging players from even starting the game.

The digitization of card games has also led to the proliferation of mathematically optimized decks and strategies promoted by pro players and YouTubers. This can result in stale gameplay, as players encounter the same few decks or strategies repeatedly. Halfwish's unique approach to deckbuilding counters this issue, promoting a more diverse and enjoyable gaming experience.

The unique location-based mechanics add a strategic layer, requiring players to adapt their tactics on the fly. Throughout the game, players execute combos using different powers and upgrades, ensuring that each game unfolds differently, thus making for a truly engaging and dynamic experience.

Collectibles in Halfwish serve to enhance the game experience without limiting gameplay. By winning games, players can acquire heroes and items, unlocking Scaling Modes at account level 10.

These modes introduce higher stakes, increased difficulty, and more substantial loot payouts. Loot can be used to unlock advanced combos or traded on the P2P marketplace, giving players additional options to enjoy the game.

In short, Halfwish presents an engaging, ever-evolving strategic journey for seasoned card gamers seeking a fresh challenge and casual players looking for accessible, skill-based entertainment. Its blend of PvP and Roguelite elements, combined with an innovative approach to deckbuilding and gameplay mechanics, positions Halfwish as a trailblazer in the world of digital card games. If you're curious about this genre's future, Halfwish is worth checking out.

