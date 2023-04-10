United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Denso, Continental, Robert Bosch, Aptiv, Alpine, Pioneer, Magnetic Marelli, Harman Int'l, Visteon, & Kenwood

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market By Vehicle Type, By Product Type, By Fit Type, By Installed Location, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom automotive infotainment market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing use of smart and innovative technologies in the automotive. Growing demands for entertainment, safety & security, and navigation services further drive the growth of the United Kingdom automotive infotainment market in the upcoming five years.

Advancing technologies and consistent research for the development of innovative products and services will further facilitate the growth of the United Kingdom automotive infotainment market in the next five years. With an increasing number of market players, new product launches and expansions would offer lucrative opportunities to the new market players entering the market in upcoming years, thereby aiding the growth of the United Kingdom automotive infotainment market in the future five years.



Automotive infotainment is usually a hardware and software platform that delivers audio and video in a vehicle. This could be, for example, car radio broadcasting, audio and video streaming via a wireless (LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) or wired network (HDMI, Ethernet), or even a CD or USB device.

With advancing technologies, touch screen-enabled infotainment setups are popular and have been adopted in various sorts of personal cars and other passenger cars. Car rental services utilize the use of automotive infotainment to influence their passengers for future rides and rentals too.



The passenger car Population Drives Market Growth



The increased popularity of the infotainment setup and growing advancement in the hardware and evolving software developments further influence consumers toward adopting the systems in their vehicles.

A surge in demands has inclined automotive manufacturers to outsource the infotainment hardware and implant them in new models of vehicles. Thus, rising sales of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers will add to the growth of the United Kingdom automotive infotainment market in the upcoming five years.



Higher disposable income of the population, supported by increasing demand for luxury cars and growing expenses by the consumers in purchasing in-expensive vehicles with in-built infotainment systems, also fuels the growth of the United Kingdom automotive infotainment market in the next five years.

Moreover, the recent surge in demand for the electric vehicle further substantiates the growth of the United Kingdom automotive infotainment market in the future five years. There were over 775,000 hybrid vehicles as of April 2022. A further increase is anticipated due to rising awareness among the population regarding the harmful effects of carbon-burning fuels and their exhaustion.

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom automotive infotainment market.

Denso Corporation

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aptiv PLC

Alpine Electronics Inc.

Pioneer Corporation

Magnetic Marelli SpA

Harman International Industries Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Kenwood Corporation

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Two-Wheeler

United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Product Type:

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Navigation Unit

Others

United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Fit Type:

OEM

Aftermarket

United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Installed Location:

In-dash Infotainment

Rear-seat Infotainment

United Kingdom Automotive Infotainment Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

