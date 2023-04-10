United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market Report 2023-2027: Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities Across Built-in Sunroofs, Tilt 'N Slide Sunroof, & Panoramic Sunroofs

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market By Type, By Material Type, By Vehicle Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom automotive sunroof market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for automotive ownership. Growing sales of passenger cars and lavish expenses over the further automotive drive the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the upcoming five years.

Although the automotive suffered due to the pandemic and sales for vehicles dropped significantly, reinstatement of the distribution channels and sufficient supplies of the vehicles are expected to support the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the next five years.

The rising per capita income of the population coupled with their tendencies to spend over automotive and aesthetic add-ons also facilitate the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the forecast years through 2027F.



Higher Sales of Passenger Cars Drive Market Growth



Growing demands for passenger cars and growing sales for the same have been major factors driving the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the upcoming five years.

Growing demands for aesthetic enhancement along with technological advancement in passenger cars also support the rising demands for passenger cars, thereby further supporting the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the next five years.

1.65 million units of passenger cars were sold in 2021 in the United Kingdom. Rising demands for flexible commutes for longer trips cumulatively aid the growth of the United Kingdom car rental market in the future five years.

Additionally, With higher disposable income, the population is highly inclined toward ownership of their personal vehicle, thereby increasing the sales of the passenger car and thus the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the forecast years.



Growing Technological Advancement Supports Market Growth



Recent advancement in the automotive influences the consumer purchase pattern, meanwhile aiding the growth of the automotive industry. Easy facilitation of sunroofs provides further scope for advancement that some of the market players are already exploring.

Solar sunroof technologies are rapidly gaining adaptations and will play a vital role in the further growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the future five years. The use of technology is increasing in electric vehicles.

Growing sales of electric vehicles and consumer demand for the same, with rising concerns about depleting the environment, are anticipated to fuel the growth of the United Kingdom automotive sunroof market in the forecast years.

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom automotive sunroof market

Webasto Roof Systems Inc.

Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd.

Evana Automation

ACS France SAS

Inteva Products

Mitsuba Corp.

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Automotive Sunroof Company

Retro Vehicle Enhancement Ltd.

Report Scope:



United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market, By Type:

Built-in Sunroof

Tilt 'N Slide Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market, By Material Type:

Glass

Fiber

Others

United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market, By Vehicle Type:

Hatchback

Sedan

SUV/MPV

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

United Kingdom Automotive Sunroof Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

