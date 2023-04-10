Global Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts 2017-2027

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027Segmented By Type, By Propulsion, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automatic transmission motorcycle market is anticipated to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Technological advancements in automatic transmission motorcycle technology and the growing disposable income of consumers enable them to afford to buy a quality lifestyle.

The ease of maneuverability of driving motorcycles through dense traffic and the comfort and convenience provided by the presence of automatic transmission systems in motorcycles is expected to create massive market demand for the next five years.



High Demand for Advanced Motorcycles Drives the Market Growth



In 2020, sales of motorcycles surpassed around 45 million units. Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of investing in technologically advanced automobiles, making automobile manufacturers make hefty investments in research and development activities.

The main aim of the market players is to upgrade the existing infrastructure and find innovative solutions to improve the performance and efficiency of automobiles. Motorcycles are highly popular among consumers due to their cost-effectiveness and the help the riders easily move through restricted spaces.

They are fast and offer an enhanced experience to riders while driving through difficult terrains. Market players are launching different types of motorbikes such as touring bikes, sports bikes, and cruiser bikes to cater to different consumer needs. Market players are also making efforts to integrate cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence, wireless connectivity, and internet of things technology in motorbikes to attract more customers into buying motorcycles.

Automatic transmission technology is being used in motorbikes as it gives the freedom of riders to drive with ease without needing to worry about the change of clutch. Consumers are actively buying convenient products and automobiles. With the rise in the number of market players offering advanced bikes in the market, the demand for automatic transmission motorcycles is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period.



Growing Focus on Rider Safety Supports the Market Demand



Motorcycle manufacturers are making efforts to develop motorbikes that can provide a thrilling experience to riders and are safe to drive.

Due to the high number of road accidents that occurred by motorcycle drivers, the government has released strict vehicle safety regulations worldwide. Automobile manufacturers have to comply with safety regulations and focus on enhancing the rider's safety while driving the motorcycle.

The autonomous transmission motorcycle is easy to drive and will stop faster due to the presence of an automatic downshift in case of need. They are accurate and eliminate the rider's effort to shift the gears, which allows the rider to focus on the road while driving the automatic transmission motorcycles.

The automatic transmission motorcycle comes with a built-in computer that can automatically shift the gear and clutch based on the riding conditions and therefore offers a smoother riding experience to the riders. The implementation of strict vehicle safety regulations by the government is driving the emphasis on rider safety, which is expected to accelerate the demand for the global automatic transmission motorcycle market over the next five years.

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automatic transmission motorcycle market.

Energica Motor Company

MV AGUSTA Motor S.p.A

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Piaggio & Co. SpA (Aprilia)

Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Evoke Electric Motorcycles Ltd.

KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH

Report Scope:



Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion:

ICE

Electric

Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Type:

Standard

Cruiser

Sports

Automatic Transmission Motorcycle Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

