Cloud HPC Market Size to Reach USD 16.19 Billion By 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Cloud HPC Market : By Components, By Deployment By Application and Forecast till 2030”, the market was valued USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2023 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 16.68% to attain a valuation of around USD 16.19 Billion by the end of 2030.



Market Research Future Insights

HPC is necessary for managing the massive amounts of data that are produced by AI, ML, IoT, and 3D imaging. HPC is also necessary for real-time data processing while a sporting event is being aired live, as well as for examining market trends, tracking a developing storm, and testing new products.

Some of the main causes influencing the expansion of the HPC business are faster processing capabilities of microservers or HPC systems, increased performance efficiency, and smarter deployment and administration with high-quality service. In many industrial applications, such as financial modeling and life science simulation, HPC plays a crucial role in quickly solving complicated issues. Examples of these applications include physical simulation, optimisation, and machine learning (ML). Edge computing skills must be incorporated in these market-leading solutions for EVs, driverless vehicles, and connected vehicles to succeed in the automotive industry's ongoing development problems.

The need for high-performance computing (HPC) equipment is expanding quickly in genomics research. These tools help scientists find and examine genetic variants related to various diseases and how they respond to treatments. The entire genome is examined by genomic sequencing to look for any kind of genetic alterations. The practical processing of enormous amounts of sequencing data is aided by HPC systems' notable speed, dependability, and precision in genomic research activities. The advent of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology has made it possible to investigate and discover a number of areas of human health utilizing different omics approaches.

Key Players

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

NEC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd

Fujitsu Ltd

Cloud High-Performance Computing Market Report Scope:



Report Metrics Details Cloud HPC Market Size by 2030 USD 16.1933 Billion Cloud HPC Market Growth 16.68% CAGR during 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The industry verticals function as prominent market segments where the market applications are encountering slow and inefficient data processing issues, including areas like finance, medical, research, seismic exploration, government, and others like defense.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Cloud HPCMarket:



https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-high-performance-computing-market-5816

Cloud HPC Market Segmentation

The market for cloud-based high-performance computing (HPC) is divided into several categories, including component (hardware, including servers, storage devices, systems, and networking tools), deployment type (on-premises, cloud), industrial application (aerospace and defense, energy and utilities, BFSI, media and entertainment, manufacturing, life science, and healthcare), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Competitive Analysis

Due to the presence of numerous major competitors, including Advanced Micro Devices Inc., NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., etc., the market for cloud high-performance computing is extremely competitive. These businesses' main growth tactics to survive the fierce competition include product releases, heavy investment in research and development, collaborations, and acquisitions.

A strategic agreement to create HPC solutions was created in May 2022 between Hewlett Packard Enterprise and SiPearl, a business building a high-performance and low-power microprocessor for European exascale supercomputers. By increasing heterogeneous computing options for supercomputing and utilizing European architectures, the collaboration will help and expedite the construction of exascale systems in Europe.

Covid 19 Impact

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have shifted their workloads to the cloud and towards remote working, which has resulted in a sharp increase in data usage. Since HPC was utilized to create a vaccine and combat the pandemic's impacts, there has been a substantial increase in demand for HPC, particularly in the bioscience industry. The market is expanding quickly in the wake of the pandemic as a result of digitization and increased HPC utilization across a range of end-user applications.

Industry Trends

Growth would be fueled by the adoption of HPC on the cloud. Moving data to analyze it introduces an additional level of complexity. All of the organization's current data sources should be integrated by the platform in order to find hidden hazards and make better risk-based decisions without affecting the data itself. An integrated search software that can examine all sources, including outside sources, for signs of hazard should ideally be part of this. Marvell unveiled the OCTEON 10 DPU in June of last year. It is intended for security, networking, and storage workloads supporting 5G, cloud, carrier, and enterprise data center applications. The OCTEON 10 DPU from Marvell combines I/O options such PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 with hardware acceleration, data transport bandwidth, and I/O.

Despite the fact that cloud-based solutions are one of the most practical choices for many applications since they meet users' storage and computing needs at a relatively cheap cost, the field still requires the inclusion of suitable security measures to safeguard users' data and apps.

For instance, the Japan-based Subaru Corporation headquarters moved its simulation and 3D visualization workloads necessary to improve driving and collision safety performance to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in October of this year. Subaru might improve its development cycle, achieve notable efficiency, and save operational costs by using HPC on OCI by reducing computational times by about 20%.

