Global Meat Extract Market Report 2023-2028: Innovative Product Launches and Surging Demand for Beef Extract Products Bodes Well for the Market

The global meat extract market is anticipated to project robust growth due to the increasing demand for protein-offering products in the forecast period.

The rising concern for health and wellness is deteriorating owing to hectic lifestyles and prolonged work schedules, which, in turn, will drive the market. The market for meat extracts is anticipated to develop due to the rising consumption of meat products and snacks.

Additionally, it is projected that the demand for meat extracts will be driven by the expanding applications of meat extracts for creating bacterial suspension.



A Meat extract is defined as a concentrated meat stock that is mostly made from meat. It is frequently used to add a meaty taste to liquid-based soups. Most processed foods contain meat extracts to give the products a meat flavor. Its usage includes stock powder, stuffing, nibbles, nuggets, prepared meals, bouillon cubes, seasoning, soups, coatings, soup powders, and sauces.



Moreover, it has been analyzed that raw meat production is less profitable to companies compared to the offering of by-products. According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, meat products account for 11.4% of the beef industry's gross revenue, among which 7.5% of the total is represented by pork.

It has been analyzed that unused meat products result in financial losses while seriously harming the ecosystem. However, meat processors may profit from meat by-products with better utilization.



Increased Necessity of Beef Extract in Bioresearch Facilities Will Fuel the Market Growth



Meat extract powder is a primary ingredient used mostly for bacterial culture and fermentation, aiding the artificial growth of microorganisms.

The powdered beef extract is frequently used to make different media for biopharmaceutical fermentation. This product was created from fresh meat by the manufacturer of meat extract powder for microbiology. It utilized autolysis, hydrolysis, separation, concentration, and other cutting-edge high-tech, biologically refined soluble paste goods.



Innovating Offerings Aiding the Market Growth



The accelerating demand for launching new and innovative products by important companies within each type of category stands out to be a significant factor in the market's growth.

Beef meat powder can be added to increase the protein content and add a distinctive flavor to a variety of meat products such as soups, meals, sauces & dressings, seasonings, and snacks. By contrast, Symrise beef bone broth and extracts have 90% protein, while Symrise beef meat powder has 70% protein expressed in dry matter.

As consumers have become more health conscious, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, they are quickly gravitating toward high-protein snacks. This aspect is projected to propel the global market for meat extracts in the upcoming years.



Government Stringent Laws in Meat Extract are Influencing the Market Growth



Because various nations restrict the use of meat by-products for food safety and quality, regulatory restrictions have become crucial for the manufacturers to comply with the suitable market while offering meat extract.

For instance, the USDA mandates that mechanically separated meat and other types of meat be clearly listed as ingredients on labels. Additionally, meat extract should have less than 0.6% fat, 8.0% nitrogen, and more than 75% total solid matter.

An evaporator that operates between 70 and 75 C can be used to concentrate pork stock. This results in a final product that contains 80% solids. The finished product should be odorless, tasteless, and have a natural color (brown or light brown).

Competitive Landscape



Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global meat extract market.

Nikken Foods Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Essentia Protein Solutions (U.S.)

Ariake Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan)

JBS S.A. (Brazil)

Carnad A/S

BRF S.A. (Brazil)

Symrise AG

PT Foodex Inti Ingredients (Indonesia)

Meioh Bussan Co., Ltd.

NH Foods Australia Pty Ltd.

Market Trends & Developments

Innovative Product Launch

Growing preference towards Ready-to-eat Products

Rapid Urbanization Leading to Change in Dietary Habits

Surging demand for Beef Extract Products

Surging demand in Developing Countries

Report Scope:



Meat Extract Market, By Type:

Chicken

Pork

Beef

Fish

Others

Meat Extract Market, By Form:

Powder

Paste

Oil

Granules

Meat Extract Market, By Application:

Food Processing Industry

Pharmaceutical/Laboratory Research

Meat Extract Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Netherland

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Vietnam

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Iran

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Israel

