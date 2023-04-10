Global Two-Rider Bicycle Market Report 2023: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2017-2027

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Two-Rider Bicycle Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027Segmented By Propulsion, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global two-rider bicycle market is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the grounds of rising demand for cycling alike recreational activities.

A surge in demand for automobile options for leisure, extra physical activities, weight loss, etc., further drives the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the upcoming five years. The rising growth of the population inclined toward cycling to lose excessive weight and rising instances of obesity in the large section of the population further support the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the next five years.



Preference for bicycles as a convenient form of exercise to ensure a healthy life, free from obesity and other disorders. Moreover, the advancing technology and growing demand for efficient methods to hail or rent bicycles further add to the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the future five years.

Electronically advanced bikes, electric two riders bicycles, and adaptation of mobile application-based bicycle hiring services would also fuel the future growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the forecast years.

Technological Advancement Drive Market Growth

Rapid growth in the investments for research and innovative product development is the root cause that would support the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the upcoming five years.

Demands for electric bicycle and electronic access to rented bicycle further facilitates the growth of the global two-riders bicycle market in the next five years. The popularity of dockless bicycle-sharing systems has been rising lately. The system allows users to locate a bicycle nearby and unlock it electronically. Incepted originally in Europe, dockless bicycle-sharing systems are highly popular among the younger generation looking for eventful methods of workout, particularly in Asian nations such as India and China.



Higher penetration of the internet of things, mobile applications, and growing influences over the younger population fixated on online services also substantiate the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the future five years. Chinese bicycle-sharing companies are particularly investing and expanding their operations aggressively in the European nations to capitalize on the surging demands from the region.

Growing Number of Outdoor Recreational Events Fuel Market Growth

Rising instances of government-organized or privately organized events that draw the public to cycling events facilitate the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the upcoming five years. Around 7.1 million more Americans participated in outdoor recreation in 2020 than in the year 2019.

The population is highly alert regarding increasing instances of cardiovascular disorders due to obesity and a healthy lifestyle and is taking active steps toward it; thus, their inclination toward cycling and similar recreational activities is increasing, which would enhance the industrial growth of recreational equipment such as two-rider bicycles, thus aiding the market growth.

Moreover, international events such as Tour de France and Ronde van Vlaanderenare further add to the popularity of these vehicles, which fuels the popularity of the vehicles and thus facilitate the growth of the global two-rider bicycle market in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global two-rider bicycle market.

Cycling Sports Group, Inc.

Co-Motion Cycles.

da Vinci Tandem

Kinethic Bikes

Privacyverklaring Accell Nederland BV (KOGA)

Santana Cycles

Hase Spezialrader (Hase Bikes)

Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

Ritchey International SAGL

Seven Cycles, Inc.

Report Scope:

Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Propulsion:

Conventional

Electric

Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Application:

Mountaineering

Recreational

Conveyance

Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Two-Rider Bicycle Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Vietnam

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Europe & CIS

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

