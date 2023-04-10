Cancer Registry Software Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 108.38 Bn by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cancer Registry Software Market is valued at USD 56.42 Billion in the year 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 108.38 Billion by the year 2030. The Global Market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.50% over the forecast period.



Market Overview

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, rising pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs, increasing adoption of EHRs, and growing use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance.

The cancer registry software market refers to the technology and software tools used to collect, manage, and analyze cancer patient data. This data includes patient demographic information, cancer diagnosis and treatment details, and outcomes data. Cancer registry software is used by healthcare providers, researchers, and government agencies to monitor and improve cancer prevention, treatment, and outcomes.

The cancer registry software market is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide, rising government initiatives for cancer research, and the need for accurate and comprehensive cancer data.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cancer: The global burden of cancer is increasing, with an estimated 9.5 million new cancer cases and 5.1 million cancer deaths in 2022. This is expected to drive the demand for cancer registry software, which is used to collect and manage cancer data.

Rising pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs: There is a growing pressure on healthcare providers to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs. Cancer registry software can help healthcare providers to track the progress of cancer patients, identify areas of improvement, and reduce the cost of care.

Increasing adoption of EHRs: EHRs are electronic systems that store patient medical information. EHRs can be used to collect and manage cancer data, which can help to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs.

Growing use of cancer patient registry data for post-marketing surveillance: Cancer patient registry data can be used to monitor the safety and efficacy of cancer drugs after they have been marketed. This data can help to identify potential side effects and risks associated with cancer drugs.

Challenges, Opportunities, and Recommendations

The high cost of cancer registry software: Cancer registry software can be expensive, which can be a barrier for some organizations.

The lack of skilled personnel to use cancer registry software: Cancer registry software can be complex to use, which requires skilled personnel to operate it.

Cancer registry software can be complex to use, which requires skilled personnel to operate it. The lack of standardization in cancer registry data: There is no standard format for cancer registry data, which can make it difficult to compare data from different registries.



Despite these challenges, the cancer registry software market offers some opportunities, such as:

The growing demand for cancer registry data: The demand for cancer registry data is growing from government agencies, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical companies.

The increasing adoption of cloud-based cancer registry software: Cloud-based cancer registry software is becoming more popular, as it offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Cloud-based cancer registry software is becoming more popular, as it offers scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in cancer registry software: AI can be used to automate tasks in cancer registry software, which can improve efficiency and accuracy.



Top Players in the Global Cancer Registry Software Market

Elekta (Sweden)

Electronic Registry Systems Inc. (US)

Onco Inc. (US)

C/NET Solutions (US)

Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Top Report Findings

Growing market size: The global cancer registry software market size was valued at USD 56.42 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 108.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.

Standalone software dominates the market: Standalone software accounted for the largest share of the cancer registry software market in 2020, due to its ease of use and lower cost compared to integrated software solutions.

Hospitals and medical centers are the largest end-users: In 2020, hospitals and medical centers accounted for the largest share of the cancer registry software market, due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the need for accurate cancer data for treatment and research purposes.

North America dominates the market: North America is the largest regional market for cancer registry software due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives for cancer research.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for cancer registry software due to the increasing incidence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing adoption of cancer registry software in the region.

Cloud-based cancer registry software is gaining popularity: Cloud-based cancer registry software solutions are gaining popularity due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based solutions also offer better data security and accessibility compared to traditional on-premise solutions.

Cloud-based cancer registry software solutions are gaining popularity due to their scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based solutions also offer better data security and accessibility compared to traditional on-premise solutions. Lack of standardization remains a challenge: The lack of standardization in cancer data collection and reporting remains a significant challenge for the cancer registry software market, hindering the comparability of cancer data across different regions and healthcare providers.



Top Trends in Global Cancer Registry Software Market

Integration with electronic health records (EHRs): Cancer registry software is being integrated with EHRs to provide a more comprehensive view of patient health data. This trend is driven by the need to improve patient outcomes through better care coordination and data sharing.

Use of artificial intelligence (AI): The use of AI in cancer registry software is on the rise. AI algorithms can help identify patterns and trends in cancer data that may not be immediately apparent to human analysts, leading to better insights and decision-making.

Cloud-based cancer registry software: The adoption of cloud-based cancer registry software is increasing due to its scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based solutions offer better data security and accessibility compared to traditional on-premise solutions.

Patient-centric cancer registry software: Cancer registry software is becoming more patient-centric, with a focus on patient engagement and data sharing. This trend is driven by the increasing importance of patient-centered care and the need to involve patients in their own care.

Standardization of cancer data: The lack of standardization in cancer data collection and reporting has been a significant challenge for the cancer registry software market. Efforts are underway to establish standards for cancer data collection and reporting to improve data quality and comparability.

Increased focus on population health management: Cancer registry software is being used to support population health management initiatives, such as cancer screening programs and early detection efforts. This trend is driven by the need to improve cancer outcomes at the population level.

Expansion of the cancer registry software market: The cancer registry software market is expanding beyond traditional end-users, such as hospitals and medical centers, to include other stakeholders, such as cancer research organizations, government agencies, and patient advocacy groups



Regional Analysis

North America: North America is the largest market for cancer registry software due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives for cancer research. The US is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest market for cancer registry software due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing need for accurate cancer data for treatment and research purposes. The UK, Germany, and France are the largest markets in the region.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for cancer registry software due to the increasing incidence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing adoption of cancer registry software in the region. China, Japan, and India are the largest markets in the region.

Latin America: Latin America is a small but growing market for cancer registry software due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing awareness of the importance of cancer data for treatment and research purposes. Brazil and Mexico are the largest markets in the region.

Latin America is a small but growing market for cancer registry software due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing awareness of the importance of cancer data for treatment and research purposes. Brazil and Mexico are the largest markets in the region. Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is a small but growing market for cancer registry software due to the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing adoption of cancer registry software in the region. South Africa and Saudi Arabia are the largest markets in the region.



Global Cancer Registry Software Market Segmentation

By Type

Standalone Software

Integrated Software

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Database

Commercial Databases

Public Databases

By Functionality

Cancer Reporting to Meet State & Federal Regulations

Patient Care Management

Product Outcome Evaluation

Medical Research and Clinical Studies

By End-User

Government Organizations & Third-Party Administrators (TPAS)

Hospitals & Medical Practices

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Medical Device Companies

Private Payers

Research Centers



By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 56.42 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 108.38 Billion CAGR 8.50 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Elekta (Sweden), Electronic Registry Systems Inc. (US), Onco Inc. (US), C/NET Solutions (US), Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems (US), McKesson Corporation

The key questions answered in the Cancer Registry Software Market Report are:

What is the current size of the cancer registry software market and what is the projected growth rate over the forecast period?

What are the key drivers, restraints, and challenges in the cancer registry software market?

What are the key trends and developments in the cancer registry software market?

What are the key applications of cancer registry software and which application is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period?

What is the current market share of the leading players in the cancer registry software market and what are their key strategies to maintain their position in the market?

What are the key factors influencing the adoption of cancer registry software in different regions and which region is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period?

What are the key success factors for players in the cancer registry software market?

What are the key challenges faced by players in the cancer registry software market and how can they overcome these challenges?

What are the emerging opportunities in the cancer registry software market and how can players take advantage of these opportunities?

What are the recommendations for players in the cancer registry software market to ensure long-term growth and success?

