Plant Extracts Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Ingredients and Flavors Boosts Growth

The global plant extracts market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.39% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.

The plant extracts market is observing remarkable market growth primarily owing to the increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and others which can be managed using various phytochemicals and essential oils, among other plant extracts.

Additionally, increasing demand for plant-based ingredients and flavors, rising adoption of herbal products in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry, and surging demand for plant extracts in the food and beverage industry will spur the demand for plant extract in the market during the forecast period.

Further, the rising awareness about health & wellness among consumers, increasing demand for clean products the increasing launches of ingredients and final products in the market, the presence of key players, and other factors will create a requisite for plant extracts in the market. Therefore, the market for plant extracts is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.



Plant Extracts Market Dynamics:



One of the key aspects for driving the plant extracts market is the rising demand for essential oils, herbal flavors, and fragrances in the cosmetic and food & beverages industry.



For instance, essential oils are used in cosmetics, perfumery, food & beverages, and cleaning products. Moreover, they are also used for antiseptic, decongestant, soothing, antispasmodic, and anti-inflammatory properties. Further, some essential oils such as lemon and orange possess, antiseptic, anti-acne, and brightening properties, making them a promising ingredient in the cosmetic industry.



The cosmetic industry is growing exponentially which in turn will affect the demand for essential oils, phytochemicals, and other plant extracts. The plant extracts are also used in soaps, deodorants, brightening creams, hair colors, and other cosmetic products. Thus, the rising demand for cosmetic products will increase the demand for plant extracts ultimately surging the overall market growth of plant extracts during the forecast period.



Moreover, various companies operating in the plant extract market have witnessed an increase in their annual sales and income. For instance, Takasago International Corporation, a major international producer of flavors and fragrances headquartered in Japan, reported YEN 162,440 million in income in the fiscal year 2021- 2022, as compared to YEN 150,367 million in 2020-2021. Similarly, many other key players observed an increase in their annual revenue which indicates that the demand for various essential oils, flavors, perfumes, and other plant extracts is rising across the globe.



Further, in May 2020, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) approved plant extracts, concluding that these ingredients are safe to use at the proposed levels in the novel food application. Hence, the growing opportunities for extracts in the food and beverage segment and approval from the EFSA are expected to drive its demand in the market.



Lastly, the rising consumer awareness about the negative health effects of consuming synthetic products is driving demand for plant-based products, owing to which the key players are increasing manufacturing of plant extracts and are also launching new products in the market. For instance, in April 2019, DSM, Vidya Herbs, the leading manufacturer of organic and conventional herbal extracts and natural carotenoids launched a sunflower extract with 40% chlorogenic acids.



Therefore, the factors stated above collectively will drive the overall plant extracts market during the forecast period from 2022 - 2027.



However, the high production cost, side effects of plant extraction medicine, stringent regulatory approval process, and others may halt the growth of the plant extracts market during the forecast period (2022 - 2027).





Plant Extracts Market Segment Analysis:



In the application segment of the plant extracts market, the food & beverages segment is expected to have a significant revenue share in the year 2021. This was primarily owing to the increasing demand for natural, safe, and minimally processed food products across the globe.



Further plant extracts' antimicrobial properties help preserve food and beverage products for a longer period, which is expected to drive product demand from manufacturers who are focused on increasing product shelf life without sacrificing quality. Also, food and beverage manufacturers are including healthy and nutritional natural extracts in their product offerings due to the rising consumer preference for natural products over synthetic ones and rising demand for superior quality food products.



The plant extracts contain polyphenols, which are vital elements in preventing cardiovascular and neoplastic diseases. Also, health-conscious consumers are getting inclined toward food products with high nutritional content. Thus, food & beverage manufacturers focus on fortifying food products with clean labels (natural and recognizable ingredients) and nutritious plant-based ingredients such as tea extracts.



Additionally, the development of plant extracts by major players for low- and no-alcohol beverages is expected to drive its demand in the market. For instance, in November 2021, Kerry launched its Botanicals Collection Zero, a range of clean-label, "premium" botanical extracts - containing 0% ethanol - designed specifically for the low- and no-alcohol beverage markets.



Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the demand for food & beverages containing plant extracts rises, thereby the category is expected to witness considerable growth eventually contributing to the overall growth of the global plant extracts market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the Plant Extracts Market:



Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in global plant extracts in 2021 and is expected to do the same during the forecast period from 2022-2027.



This can be ascribed to the increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and others, which can be treated using various plant extracts. Moreover, the rising demand for plant extract in the food and beverage industry and the presence of domicile players in the region, are among the key factors that contribute to the growth of the plant extracts market in Asia-Pacific.



Also, the region has many small and medium-sized manufacturers of plant extracts that are well-versed in the processing of plant extracts. For instance, Alchemy Chemicals, Vital Herbs, Sydler, and Plantnat are manufacturers in Indonesia, India, and Thailand and are continuously investing in the market of plant extracts in Asia-Pacific.



Further, India is home to a diverse range of plants and has one of the world's richest medicinal vegetable legacies. Furthermore, plants that contain therapeutic agents are highly valued all over the world because they aid in the prevention of diseases and ailments. With increased ventures and demand for plant-based extracts in various markets around the world from India, there are promising opportunities for new and existing players to tap into the fast-growing market and gain a market position.



Lastly, the penetration of organized and e-commerce retailers in the region is driving the consumption of convenience food products, including ready meals & beverages, packaged snacks, and other products, wherein plant extracts are incorporated to impart flavor, fragrance, and functional properties.



Therefore, the interplay of the aforementioned factors above would provide a conducive growth environment for the Asia-Pacific region in the plant extracts market.



Recent Developmental Activities in the Plant Extracts Market:

In April 2022, Symrise developed synthetic-grade caprylyl glycol from 100% plant extracts. Symrise is producing it with its proprietary technology.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Givaudan

Dohler

Symrise

MartinBauer

ADM

Kemin Industries, Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Indena S.p.A.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Synergy

Vidya Herbs

TOKIWA PHYTOCHEMICAL CO., LTD.

NATIVE EXTRACTS Pty Ltd

Arjuna Natural

RANSOM NATURALS LTD

Kalsec Inc.

Plant Extracts International Inc.

Blue Sky Botanics

