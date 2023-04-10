Global Smart Shopping Cart Market Report 2023-2028: Emergence of Autonomous Retail Technology Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Shopping Cart Market (2023-2028) by Type, Technology, Mode of Sales, Applications, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is estimated to be USD 1.82 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.67 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 25.52%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in IoT and Automated Billing Processes

Increasing Preference for Express Retail Self-Checkout Counters

Growing Need for Enhancing Customer Shopping Journey

Restraints

High Cost and Malfunctioning

Limited Capabilities in the Majority of Deployments

Opportunities

Emergence of Autonomous Retail Technology

Growing Availability of Multiple Payment Options

Integration of AI in Smart Carts

Challenges

Data Privacy Issues



Market Segmentations



The Global Smart Shopping Cart Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Mode of Sales, Applications, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Open-Source Shopping Cart, Hosted Shopping Cart, and CMS+ E-Commerce Plugin.

By Technology, the market is classified into Zigbee, RFIDs, and Bar Codes.

By Mode of Sales, the market is classified into Direct and Distributed.

By Applications, the market is classified into Supermarkets, Shopping Malls.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Smart Shopping Cart Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Type



7 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Technology



8 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Mode of Sales



9 Global Smart Shopping Cart Market, By Applications



10 Americas' Smart Shopping Cart Market



11 Europe's Smart Shopping Cart Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Smart Shopping Cart Market



13 APAC's Smart Shopping Cart Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

AiFi Inc.

Caper, Inc.

Cart Technologies, LLC

Compaq Computer Corp.

Cust2mate Ltd.

Focal Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Grabango Co.

IBM Corp.

Imagr Ltd.

Klever Kart, Inc.

Media Cart Holdings Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Retail AI, Inc.

SAP SE

Shanghai Qixin Automation Systems Co, Ltd.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Smart Cart SA

Standard Cognition, Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Tracxpoint, Inc

Veeve, Inc.

V-Mark Enterprise Ltd.

Walmart, Inc.

Wanzl India Pvt. Ltd.

