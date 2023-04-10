Global Digital Lending Platform Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Demand for Automation in the Money Lending Process Boosts Sector

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Lending Platform Market (2023-2028) by Components, Deployment, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Lending Platform Market is estimated to be USD 20.68 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 70.7 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 27.87%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Automation in the Money Lending Process

Rise in Government Initiatives toward Adoption of Digital Lending Platform

Surge in Multichannel Collection Service

Rising Need to Reduce Bad Debt and Maintaining an Accurate Borrower Profile

Restraints

Higher Dependence on Traditional Lending Methods

High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

Opportunities

Integration of Specialized Applications of AI/ML

Growing Demand for Commercial and Consumer Debt Recovery Services

Rise in the Use of Analytics-Enabled Collections Models

Challenges

Lack of Digital Literacy

Data Security and Privacy Concerns due to Increasing Cyber-Attacks

Lack of Real-Time Collaboration Between the Borrower and Collector

Market Segmentations



The Global Digital Lending Platform Market is segmented based on Components, Deployment, End-Users, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Solutions and Services.

By Deployment, the market is classified into Cloud and On-premises.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Banks, Insurance Companies, Credit Unions, Savings & Loan Associations, Peer-to-Peer Lending, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Digital Lending Platform Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Digital Lending Platform Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



