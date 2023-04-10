Global Biological Data Visualization Market Report 2023: Introduction of Virtual Reality Environments Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biological Data Visualization Market (2023-2028) by Technique, Application, Platform, End-Use, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biological Data Visualization Market is estimated to be USD 1.05 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.62 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.10%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid Growth of Biological Data
- Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in Analysis of Biological Data
- Increasing Awareness Amongst Physicians and Patients
Restraints
- User- Interface Challenges Pertaining to Data Visualization
- Lack of Computational Consistency for Data Management
Opportunities
- Introduction of Virtual Reality Environments
- Advanced Analytical Tools
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Professional
Market Segmentations
The Global Biological Data Visualization Market is segmented based on Technique, Application, Platform, End-Use, and Geography.
- By Technique, the market is classified into Microscopy, Magnetic Resonance, Imaging, Sequencing, X-ray Crystallography and others.
- By Application, the market is classified into Cell and Organism Imaging, Structural Biology and Molecular Modelling, Genomics Analysis, Alignments, Phylogeny & Evolution and System Biology.
- By Platform, the market is classified into Windows, Mac OS, Linux and others.
- By End-Use, the market is classified into Academic Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Co., Agilent Technologies Inc., Arivis AG, Becton, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Biological Data Visualization Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|214
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.05 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
6 Global Biological Data Visualization Market, By Technique
7 Global Biological Data Visualization Market, By Application
8 Global Biological Data Visualization Market, By Platform
9 Global Biological Data Visualization Market, By End-Use
10 Americas' Biological Data Visualization Market
11 Europe's Biological Data Visualization Market
12 Middle East and Africa's Biological Data Visualization Market
13 APAC's Biological Data Visualization Market
14 Competitive Landscape
15 Company Profiles
16 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Arivis AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bruker Corp.
- Clarivate Analytics
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Danaher Corp.
- Fios Genomics
- Genialis INC
- Genedata AG
- Media Cybernetics INC
- Molecular Devices, LLC
- Nikon Corp.
- Oxford Instruments
- Olympus Corp.
- Scientific Volume Imaging B.V
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- QIAGEN Gmbh
