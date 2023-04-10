Global Fuel Dispenser Market Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Dual Fuel and Multi-Fuel Vehicles Bolsters Growth

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Dispenser Market (2023-2028) by Product, Type, Fuel Type, Flow Meter, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fuel Dispenser Market is estimated to be USD 2.96 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.17 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.08%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Dual Fuel and Multi-Fuel Vehicles

Increasing Demand for Reducing Fuel Loss

Rising Sale of Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs)

Increasing Number of Refilling Stations

Restraints

High Initial Costs and Constant Maintenance

Stringent Government Regulations towards Vehicle Emissions

Opportunities

Advancements in Dispensing Technologies

Increase in Demand for Gasoline-Based Products

Challenges

Increasing Awareness Programs for Adopting Electric Vehicles

Market Segmentations



The Global Fuel Dispenser Market is segmented based on Product, Type, Fuel Type, Flow Meter, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Fleet Fuel Dispensers, Mobile Fuel Dispensers, and Retail Fuel Dispensers.

By Type, the market is classified into Submersible Systems and Suction Systems.

By Fuel Type, the market is classified into Biofuels, Gasoline, Ethanol Fuel, Compressed Hydrogen, LPG, and CNG.

By Flow Meter, the market is classified into Mechanical and Electronic.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Fuel Dispenser Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Fuel Dispenser Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Fuel Dispenser Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Fuel Dispenser Market, By Product



7 Global Fuel Dispenser Market, By Type



8 Global Fuel Dispenser Market, By Fuel Type



9 Global Fuel Dispenser Market, By Flow Meter



10 Americas' Fuel Dispenser Market



11 Europe's Fuel Dispenser Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Fuel Dispenser Market



13 APAC's Fuel Dispenser Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Beijing Sanki Petroleum Technology Co., Ltd.

Bennett Pump Co.

Censtar Science & Technology Corp., Ltd.

Dover Corp.

Dover Fueling Solutions

Fortive Corp.

Gilbarco Inc.

Korea EnE Co. Ltd.*6

Lanfeng Technology Inc.

Neotec

Piusi, Inc.

Repos Energy Pvt. Ltd.

Scheidt & Bachmann Tubs d.o.o.

Shenzhen Kaisai Electric Motor Co., Ltd.

Tatsuno Corp.

Tominaga Co.

Zhejiang Datian Machine Co., Ltd.

