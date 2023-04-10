Medical Electronics Market Size & Share to Surpass $13.40 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Electronics Market is valued at USD 6.39 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 10.58 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.50% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The medical electronics market is a rapidly growing industry that is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. The market is also being fueled by the development of new and innovative medical technologies, such as wearable devices and telemedicine.

The medical electronics market is segmented into a number of different categories, including medical imaging, patient monitoring, clinical diagnostics, and therapeutic devices. The medical imaging segment is the largest segment in the market, accounting for a significant share of the overall market. This is due to the increasing use of medical imaging devices for the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of diseases. The patient monitoring segment is also growing rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for home healthcare and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, is increasing globally. This is leading to a growing demand for medical devices that can diagnose and treat these diseases.

Aging population: The global population is aging, and this is leading to an increase in the demand for medical devices that can help to manage chronic diseases and improve the quality of life for older adults.

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures: Patients are increasingly seeking minimally invasive procedures, which are less painful and have a shorter recovery time than traditional surgical procedures. This is driving the demand for medical devices that can be used to perform minimally invasive procedures.

Development of new and innovative medical technologies: Medical technology is constantly evolving, and new and innovative medical devices are being developed all the time. This is driving the growth of the medical electronics market.

Challenges

High cost of medical devices: Medical devices are often expensive, and this can be a barrier to access for some patients.

Regulatory challenges: The medical device industry is highly regulated, and this can add to the cost and complexity of bringing new products to market.

Competition from generic devices: Generic medical devices are often less expensive than branded devices, and this can put pressure on prices in the market.

Patent expirations: As patents on medical devices expire, generic versions of these devices become available, which can lead to a decline in sales for the original device manufacturer.

Opportunities

Growth in emerging markets: The medical electronics market is growing rapidly in emerging markets, such as China and India. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising middle class, and the increasing availability of healthcare services.

Development of new applications for medical devices: Medical devices are being used in new and innovative ways, and this is creating new opportunities for growth in the market. For example, medical devices are being used to monitor patients at home, to provide remote patient care, and to deliver drugs to specific areas of the body.

Mergers and acquisitions: The medical device industry is consolidating, and this is creating opportunities for growth for companies that are able to acquire or partner with other companies.



Recommendations

Developing innovative medical devices: Companies need to develop new and innovative medical devices that can address the needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Expanding into emerging markets: Emerging markets offer significant growth potential for medical device companies.

Partnering with other companies: Companies can partner with other companies to develop new products, enter new markets, and share the costs of research and development.

Investing in research and development: Companies need to invest in research and development to develop new and innovative medical devices.

Managing costs: Companies need to manage costs effectively to remain competitive in the market.



Top Players in the Global Medical Electronics Market

Texas Instruments (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Analog Devices (US)

ST Microelectronics (Switzerland)

and Medtronic (Ireland).



Top Report Findings

Based on application , the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, and others. The cardiology segment is the largest segment in the market, accounting for a significant share of the overall market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke. The oncology segment is also growing rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, neurology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, and others. The cardiology segment is the largest segment in the market, accounting for a significant share of the overall market. This is due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke. The oncology segment is also growing rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment is the largest segment in the market, accounting for a significant share of the overall market. This is due to the increasing number of hospitals and the increasing demand for medical electronics in hospitals. The clinics segment is also growing rapidly, driven by the increasing number of clinics and the increasing demand for medical electronics in clinics.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for medical electronics, accounting for a significant share of the overall market. This is due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the high adoption of medical electronics in North America. Europe is the second largest market for medical electronics, followed by Asia Pacific. The Rest of the World is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Top Trends in Global Medical Electronics Market

The rise of wearable devices: Wearable devices are becoming increasingly popular as a way to monitor health and fitness. These devices can track a variety of metrics, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and sleep quality. Wearables can also be used to deliver medication or provide feedback on physical activity.

The growth of telemedicine: Telemedicine is the use of telecommunications technology to provide healthcare services remotely. This can include video conferencing, email, and text messaging. Telemedicine is becoming increasingly popular as a way to provide healthcare to patients in rural areas or those who have difficulty traveling.

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare: AI is being used to develop new medical devices and to improve the efficiency of existing devices. AI can be used to analyze data, diagnose diseases, and recommend treatments.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures: Minimally invasive procedures are less invasive than traditional surgery and have a shorter recovery time. These procedures are becoming increasingly popular as a way to treat a variety of conditions.

The growing popularity of home healthcare: Home healthcare is becoming increasingly popular as a way to provide care to patients who are recovering from surgery or who have chronic diseases. Home healthcare can be provided by nurses, physical therapists, and other healthcare professionals.

The increasing focus on patient-centric care: Patient-centric care is a healthcare model that focuses on the needs of the patient. This model emphasizes patient involvement in decision-making, communication, and coordination of care.

The growing demand for personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is a healthcare approach that tailor's treatment to the individual patient. This approach takes into account the patient's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment.

The increasing use of 3D printing in healthcare: 3D printing is being used to create medical devices, such as prosthetic limbs and implants. 3D printing can also be used to create models of organs and tissues, which can be used to plan surgeries and train surgeons.

The growing use of blockchain in healthcare: Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology that is being used to develop new healthcare applications. Blockchain can be used to store medical records, track medications, and manage payments.



Recent Developments in the Global Medical Electronics Market

The minimally invasive segment is projected the substantial growth of the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of medical devices that have changed surgical procedures by decreasing the size of the incision, shortening, and enhancing recovery duration and general outcome of the patients.

The Medical imaging segment held a substantial market share in 2021. This occurrence is due to the prevalence of cancer and cardiac, neurological, and musculoskeletal conditions. In addition, the growing awareness and enhancing diagnosis and the growing number of diagnostic methods have improved the demand for medical electronics in healthcare facilities worldwide.

North America is the largest regional segment. This surge is attributed to the rising demand for the Medical Electronics Market in developing economies such as China and India.



The global medical electronics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America is the largest market for medical electronics, accounting for a significant share of the overall market. This is due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the high adoption of medical electronics in North America. Europe is the second largest market for medical electronics, followed by Asia Pacific. The Rest of the World is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America: The North American medical electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the high adoption of medical electronics in North America. The United States is the largest market for medical electronics in North America, followed by Canada.

Europe: The European medical electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the high adoption of medical electronics in Europe. Germany is the largest market for medical electronics in Europe, followed by France and the United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific medical electronics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the rising disposable income in Asia Pacific. China is the largest market for medical electronics in Asia Pacific, followed by India and Japan.

Rest of the World: The Rest of the World medical electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the rising disposable income in the Rest of the World. Brazil is the largest market for medical electronics in the Rest of the World, followed by Mexico and Argentina.

The Medical Electronics is Segmented as Follows:

Component:

Sensors: Sensors are devices that detect and measure physical or chemical changes. They are used in a variety of medical devices, including heart monitors, blood pressure monitors, and glucose meters.

Displays: Displays are used to provide information to patients and healthcare providers. They are used in a variety of medical devices, including patient monitors, X-ray machines, and ultrasound machines.

MPUs/MCUs: MPUs/MCUs are microprocessors that control the operation of medical devices. They are used in a variety of medical devices, including pacemakers, defibrillators, and insulin pumps.

Memory Chips: Memory chips are used to store data in medical devices. They are used in a variety of medical devices, including patient monitors, X-ray machines, and ultrasound machines.

Application:

Diagnostic: Diagnostic medical devices are used to detect and diagnose diseases. They are used in a variety of medical settings, including hospitals, clinics, and doctor's offices.

Cardiology: Cardiology medical devices are used to diagnose and treat heart conditions. They are used in a variety of medical settings, including hospitals, clinics, and doctor's offices.

Others: Others include medical devices used in other areas of medicine, such as neurology, orthopedics, and gastroenterology.



Medical Device Classification:

Class I: Class I medical devices are the least risky type of medical device. They are typically used for general wellness or to provide comfort.

Class II: Class II medical devices are a bit riskier than Class I medical devices. They are typically used to diagnose or treat a medical condition.

Class III: Class III medical devices are the riskiest type of medical device. They are typically used to implant in the body or to provide life-sustaining support.



Scope of the Report:

Key Questions Answered in the Medical Electronics Market Report are:

What is the size of the global medical electronics market?

What are the major trends in the global medical electronics market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global medical electronics market?

Who are the major players in the global medical electronics market?

What are the strategies adopted by the major players in the global medical electronics market?

What are the opportunities and challenges faced by the major players in the global medical electronics market?

What are the recent developments in the global medical electronics market?

What is the future outlook of the global medical electronics market?

