Custom Shoes Market Projected to Reach $1.21 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Demand for Versatile Footwear

New York, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global custom shoes market was worth USD 703 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1,213 million by 2032. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%. Globally, Men and women are similarly increasing their search for individualized footwear for a variety of activities, including sports, running, walking, aerobics, and trekking. The shoes which are customized according to our needs and requirements are the custom shoes. The customer can have them in any color, style, or pattern they want. Because it gives each consumer a distinctive appearance and feels, custom shoes are important.

Key Takeaway:

By product type, running shoes held a dominating revenue share of more than 33.1% in 2022

held a dominating revenue share of more than in 2022 By application, the men segment had the highest revenue share of almost 56% in 2022

had the highest revenue share of almost in 2022 By Distribution channel, the online segment is dominating the market during the forecast period.

the market during the forecast period. North America held a revenue share of approximately 31% in 2022

held a revenue share of approximately in 2022 Asia Pacific market accounted highest market growth during the forecasted period.

In light of the fact that each set of custom shoes is special, they are much of the time an impression of the wearer's character. Extraordinarily, each set of custom shoes is made only for the client who orders them. Additionally, any foot size, shape, or width can be accommodated with custom footwear.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Custom Shoes Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the custom shoes market. Some of these factors include:

Growing Interest Among Consumers to Customize : The expansion of e-commerce platforms, preference for custom designs, fast fashion fads, and the transformation of 3D printing from fiction into fact are the primary drivers of this market.

Advancements in Technology : With the convenience of their own homes, customers can order the shoes they want whenever they want. With the assistance of 3D printers.

Increasing Demand for Shoes Available for Multiple Purposes: Consumers are adopting custom shoes that reach specific needs, fitting needs, comfort during workouts, and body types.

Top Trends in Custom Shoes Market

The global custom shoes market is driven by the increasing popularity of sports and physical activities due to rising fitness awareness. Consumers are adopting custom shoes that reach specific needs, fitting needs, comfort during workouts, and body types. The introduction of 3D printing and smart shoe technology offers upgraded accuracy and complicated patterns that help in managing athletic performance and boost market growth.

Market Growth

The expansion of e-commerce platforms, preference for custom designs, fast fashion fads, and the transformation of 3D printing from fiction into fact are the primary drivers of the custom shoe market. The market for this has significantly expanded as a result of improved internet infrastructure in developing countries and e-commerce players serving the demand in both domestic and international markets.

Regional Analysis

North American region dominated the custom shoes market and accounted for 31% share of the global market in 2022. The high demand for custom-made shoes from U.S., Mexico, and Canada is due to the diverse cultures and lifestyles with a priority on fitness activities such as running, aerobics, etc. Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth can be registered by increasing the spending power of the consumer on health and fitness. The rising popularity of fitness and sports activities in developing countries such as India, and China also drives the growth of the custom shoe market.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the custom shoes market report. Some of the major players include Alcon, Inc., STAAR Surgical Company, Morcher GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, and Glaukos Corporation.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 703 million Market Size (2032) USD 1,213 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 5.8% from 2023 to 2032 North America Revenue Share 31% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

In recent years, almost every industry has seen a noticeable shift toward customization. This is especially true for consumer goods. Even baby boomers are interested in individualized goods like shoes, even though millennials are known to have a preference for individuality. People feel like they are a part of the process when a product is designed to meet their specific needs, and that feeling shapes their values and the products they buy.

Market Restraints

The main restraint in this market is high prices due to customization and production cost. Social media and internet entrepreneurs lack funds and resources to reach potential clients across the globe. Trust issues can be the reason for restraint of the market due to the seller is unknown.

Market Opportunities

The custom shoes market should also benefit from the rise of social media. The so-called “selfie generation” focuses exclusively on online information sharing. Social media platforms make it easier to group people who share common interests into smaller groups. Any product or service can reach a global audience with just the right hashtag.

Report Segmentation of the Custom Shoes Market

Product Type Insight

Based on type, the running shoe segment is expected to lead the custom shoe market worldwide during the forecast period. The growing awareness about health and fitness among customers is driving the market growth.

Running shoes dominate the market of custom shoes with a market share of 33.1%. The sports shoes and aerobics shoes market share accounted for the fastest growth during the forecast period. Trekking shoes are growing significantly due to growing health awareness among people.

Application Insight

The men’s segment accounted for 56% market share globally for the custom shoes market. The rising demand for casual shoes among working-class consumers is expected to grow fastest during the forecasted period. The rising number of sports events is expected to drive the market among males in developed countries.

Distribution Channel Insight

The e-commerce segment has more popularity in recent years. The customers are allowed to select the design and patterns of the shoes according to their choice. Customers customize their shoes on the basis of the activities they are participating. The online segment leads the market due to easy market reach among youth who choose shoes according to their different attire.

Recent Development of the Custom Shoes Market

March 2023- Ambrogio shoes launch Make your own "one of a kind" shoe - purchase as seen or custom design your own shoes using our 3D design tool.

March 2023- Nike shoes launch Nike Air Max 90 Unlocked by You Can Custom Shoes.

Market Segmentation

Based on Product Type

Running Shoes

Sports Shoes

Aerobic Shoes

Trekking Shoes

Other Shoes

Based on Application

Men

Women

Based on Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Offline Stores

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Market Key Players:

Nike Inc.

AliveShoes Inc.

Edward Green & Co. Ltd.

Undandy S.A.

John Lobb

Crockett & Jones Ltd.

M. WESTON, S.A.S.

Toesmith Shoes, Inc.

Italian Shoe Factory

Carmina Shoemaker

Other Key Players

