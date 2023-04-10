Varicose Veins Treatment Market Size & Share to Surpass $491.09 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market is valued at USD 298.98 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 491.09 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.40% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of varicose veins, rising awareness about the condition, and the availability of advanced treatment options.

Varicose veins are a common condition that affects the veins in the legs. They are caused by a weakening of the valves in the veins, which allows blood to flow backward and pool in the legs. This can cause the veins to become enlarged, twisted, and visible.

Varicose veins can be painful and unsightly. They can also lead to other complications, such as blood clots, skin ulcers, and leg cramps.

There are a number of treatment options available for varicose veins, including:

Sclerotherapy: This involves injecting a solution into the veins to close them off.

Laser therapy: This uses a laser to heat and close the veins.

Radiofrequency ablation: This uses radio waves to heat and close the veins.

Surgery: This involves removing the veins.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of varicose veins: Varicose veins are a common condition that affects an estimated 20% of adults worldwide. The prevalence of varicose veins is expected to increase in the coming years due to a number of factors, including aging, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle.

Challenges

High cost of treatment: The cost of treatment for varicose veins can be high, especially for advanced treatment options. This can be a barrier to treatment for some people.

Opportunities

Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures: There is a growing demand for minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of varicose veins. This is due to the fact that these procedures are less invasive and have shorter recovery times than traditional treatments.

Recommendations

Develop new and innovative treatment options : Companies should focus on developing new and innovative treatment options for varicose veins. This will help them to stay ahead of the competition and meet the growing demand for effective and less invasive treatment options.

Top Players in the Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

AngioDynamics Inc. (U.S.)

Biolitec AG (Austria)

Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel)

Lumenis Ltd. (Israel)

Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany)

Energist Group (U.K.)

Eufoton S.R.L. (Italy)

Vascular Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Quanta System S.P.A. (Italy)

Sciton Inc. (U.S.)

Fotona D.O.O. (Slovenia)

BTG PLC (U.K.)

Merz Aesthetics (U.S.)

Top Report Findings

Top Trends in Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market

Increasing prevalence of varicose veins - Varicose veins are a common condition that affects the veins in the legs. They are caused by a number of factors, including genetics, age, obesity, and pregnancy. The prevalence of varicose veins is expected to increase in the coming years due to the aging population and the rising obesity rates.

Recent Developments in the Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market

Medtronic plc launched the VNUS ClosureFAST System - In October 2021, Medtronic plc launched the VNUS ClosureFAST System, a minimally invasive treatment for varicose veins. The system uses radiofrequency energy to close the veins, which eliminates the need for surgery.

The Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the high prevalence of varicose veins in this region. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness about varicose veins and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures in this region.

North America - North America is the largest market for varicose veins treatment. The United States is the major contributor to the market in this region. The high prevalence of varicose veins in the United States is due to a number of factors, including obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and pregnancy. The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures is also driving the market in this region.

Europe - Europe is the second-largest market for varicose veins treatment. Germany, Italy, and France are the major contributors to the market in this region. The increasing awareness about varicose veins and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are driving the market in this region.

Asia Pacific - Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for varicose veins treatment. China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the market in this region. The rising prevalence of varicose veins due to the aging population and the increasing obesity rates is driving the market in this region.

Rest of the World - The Rest of the World is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are the major contributors to the market in this region. The increasing awareness about varicose veins and the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are driving the market in this region.

Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Mode - The treatment mode segment is further sub-segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy, and surgical ligation/stripping. The endovenous ablation segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of varicose veins. The injection sclerotherapy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness about the procedure and its efficacy in treating varicose veins.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 298.98 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 491.09 Million CAGR 6.40% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Medtronic PLC (Ireland), AngioDynamics Inc. (U.S.), Biolitec AG (Austria), Syneron Medical Ltd. (Israel), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Dornier MedTech GmbH (Germany), Energist Group (U.K.), Eufoton S.R.L. (Italy), Vascular Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Quanta System S.P.A. (Italy), Sciton Inc. (U.S.), Fotona D.O.O. (Slovenia), BTG PLC (U.K.), Merz Aesthetics (U.S.), and others.

Key Questions Answered in the Varicose Veins Treatment Market Report are:

What is the size of the Global Varicose Veins Treatment Market?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

What are the key trends in the market?

What are the challenges faced by the market participants?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key players?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the market participants?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key players?

