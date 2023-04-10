Breast Pump Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 3342.77 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Breast Pump Market is valued at USD 1860.40 Million in the year 2022 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 3342.77 Million by the year 2030. The Global Market is anticipated to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.60% over the forecast period.



Market Overview

The breast pump market refers to the industry that produces and sells devices used to extract breast milk from lactating women. Breast pumps can be manual, electric or battery-powered, and they are used by working mothers, mothers with medical conditions, and those who simply want to build up a supply of milk for their baby.

The global breast pump market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, primarily due to an increase in working mothers and a rise in disposable income in developing countries. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in breast pump design, including quieter and more efficient pumps.

North America and Europe are currently the largest markets for breast pumps, but the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to an increase in disposable income, a growing middle class, and a rise in the number of working mothers.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the global breast pump market is attributed to the rising number of working women, the increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, and the rising demand for breast milk from premature babies. The rising number of working women is leading to an increase in the demand for breast pumps. Breast pumps allow working women to express breast milk and store it for later use. This helps them to continue breastfeeding their babies even when they are away from them.

The increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding is also driving the growth of the market. Breastfeeding is known to provide numerous benefits to both the mother and the baby. It helps to protect the baby from infections, allergies, and other health problems. It also helps to improve the mother's health by reducing the risk of postpartum depression and breast cancer.

The rising demand for breast milk from premature babies is also contributing to the growth of the market. Premature babies are unable to produce enough breast milk on their own. Breast milk from donor mothers can help to meet the nutritional needs of premature babies.

Challenges, Opportunities, and Recommendations

The major challenge for the growth of the global breast pump market is the high cost of breast pumps. Breast pumps are expensive devices and not all mothers can afford them. The high cost of breast pumps is a major barrier to the adoption of breast pumps by low-income families.

The other challenge for the growth of the market is the lack of awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding. Many mothers are not aware of the benefits of breastfeeding and do not use breast pumps. The lack of awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding is a major barrier to the adoption of breast pumps.

The opportunities for the growth of the market include the rising demand for breast milk from donor mothers and the increasing government initiatives to promote breastfeeding. The rising demand for breast milk from donor mothers is a major opportunity for the growth of the market. The increasing government initiatives to promote breastfeeding are also a major opportunity for the growth of the market.

The recommendations for the growth of the market include the development of affordable breast pumps and the promotion of awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding. The development of affordable breast pumps will help to make breast pumps accessible to low-income families. The promotion of awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding will help to increase the adoption of breast pumps.

Top Players in the Global Breast Pump Market

Ameda (Magento Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.

Pigeon Corporation

Motif Medical

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie)

Willow Innovations Inc.

Spectra Baby USA

Top Report Findings

Market size and growth: The global breast pump market size was valued at over USD 1860.40 Million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.60% from 2023 to 2030. The market growth is attributed to the increasing number of working mothers, rising disposable income, and technological advancements in breast pump design.

Electric breast pumps are the most popular type of breast pump, accounting for the largest share of the market. However, manual and battery-powered breast pumps are also available, and are preferred by some users due to their affordability and portability.

The breast pump market is primarily driven by online sales channels, with online retailers accounting for the largest share of the market. However, brick-and-mortar stores, including pharmacies and baby stores, also play an important role in the distribution of breast pumps.

North America is the largest market for breast pumps, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by rising disposable income and a growing middle class.

Consumer preferences for breast pumps vary depending on factors such as affordability, convenience, and features. Many consumers are willing to pay a premium for breast pumps that offer greater efficiency, comfort, and ease of use. In addition, cultural attitudes towards breastfeeding and the use of breast pumps can also impact consumer behavior in different regions.



Top Trends in Global Breast Pump Market

Technological advancements: Breast pump manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to create more advanced and innovative products. Some of the latest breast pump technologies include hands-free pumping, wireless connectivity, and smarter controls.

Consumers are increasingly looking for breast pumps that are portable and lightweight, making them easier to use on the go. This trend is driving demand for smaller, more compact breast pump designs.

Smart breast pumps are equipped with sensors and connectivity features that allow users to track their pumping progress and monitor milk output. These features can help women optimize their pumping sessions and improve milk production.

Hospital-grade breast pumps are becoming more popular, particularly among women with medical conditions or preterm infants who require a higher level of milk expression. These pumps are also sought after by mothers who want to build up a significant milk supply.

Consumers are increasingly looking for eco-friendly products, and breast pumps are no exception. Manufacturers are exploring ways to create breast pumps that are more environmentally sustainable, such as using recycled materials or designing pumps with longer lifespans.

Many women find breast pumping uncomfortable, and manufacturers are responding by developing breast pumps that are designed to be more comfortable to use. This includes softer and more flexible breast shields, as well as pumps with adjustable suction settings.

Regional Analysis

North America: North America is the largest market for breast pumps, with the United States being the biggest contributor to the market growth. The market growth is driven by the increasing number of working mothers, rising healthcare expenditure, and favorable government policies promoting breastfeeding.

Europe is the second-largest market for breast pumps, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being major contributors to the market growth. The market growth is driven by the increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, and the availability of advanced breast pump technologies.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the breast pump market in the coming years, driven by rising disposable income, a growing middle class, and increasing awareness about the importance of breastfeeding. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are major contributors to the market growth in this region.

Latin America is a relatively small market for breast pumps, but it is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. The market growth is driven by increasing awareness about breastfeeding, rising healthcare expenditure, and the availability of advanced breast pump technologies.

The Middle East and Africa is a small but growing market for breast pumps, with the market growth being driven by increasing awareness about the importance of breastfeeding and rising healthcare expenditure in the region.



Global Breast Pump Market Segmentation

By Product

Open System

Closed System

By Technology

Manual Pumps

Battery Powered Pumps

Electric Pumps



By Application

Personal Use

Hospital Grade

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1860.40 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3342.77 Million CAGR 7.60% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Ameda (Magento Inc.), Hygeia Health, Medela AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., Pigeon Corporation, Motif Medical, Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie), Willow Innovations Inc., Spectra Baby USA

The key questions answered in the Breast Pump Market Report are:

What are the current market trends and drivers of growth for the breast pump market?

What are the different types of breast pumps available in the market, and how do they compare in terms of features and functionalities?

What is the market size and revenue forecast for the global breast pump market, and how is it expected to grow in the coming years?

What are the regional dynamics of the breast pump market, and how do they impact the overall market growth?

Who are the major players in the breast pump market, and what are their market shares and competitive strategies?

What are the key challenges faced by the breast pump market, and how are the industry players addressing them?

What are the different distribution channels for breast pumps, and how are they expected to evolve in the coming years?

What are the major applications of breast pumps, and what is their impact on the overall market growth?

What are the latest technological advancements in breast pump design, and how are they expected to impact the market in the coming years?

What are the regulatory frameworks governing the breast pump market, and how are they expected to evolve in the coming years?

