Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market 2022-2030: Growing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles Bolsters Sector

Global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market will reach $1,404.1 billion by 2030, growing by 60.2% annually over 2022-2030, driven by growing demand for fully autonomous driving and safe vehicles, advancements in 5G technology, increased electric vehicles (EV) sales, government regulations to curb emissions, and need to reduce traffic congestion.

This 213-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Communication Type, Connectivity, Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Automotive V2X Hardware

On-board Units (OBU)

Roadside Units (RSU)

Antenna

Evaluation Kits

Other Hardware

Automotive V2X Software

V2X Software Stack

V2X Software Development Kit

Other Software

Automotive V2X Service

Based on Communication Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Other Communication Types

By Connectivity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

Cellular-V2X (C-V2X)

Other Connectivity Types

By Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Emergency Vehicle Notification

Automated Driver Assistance

Passenger Information System

Line of Sight

Other Technologies

By Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Vehicle Propulsion, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

Electric Vehicles (EV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Distribution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Communication Type, Connectivity and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

Autotalks Ltd.

Capgemini Engineering

Cohda Wireless

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

HAAS, Inc.

Harman International

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Kapsch Group

Lear Corporation

Marben Products

Neusoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rohde & Schwarz

Savari, Inc.

Unex Technology

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $32440 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1404122 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 60.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Communication Type



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Propulsion



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution



10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

