Cara Therapeutics Announces Presentation at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced that Christopher Posner, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 17, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. EDT.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the News & Investors section of the Company's website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. An archived webcast recording will be available on the Cara website for approximately 30 days.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s KORSUVA® (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and has Phase 3 programs ongoing for the treatment of pruritus in patients with non-dialysis dependent advanced chronic kidney disease and atopic dermatitis. In addition, the Company has initiated a Phase 2/3 program of oral difelikefalin for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in patients with notalgia paresthetica. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

