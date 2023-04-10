Lifeist Wellness Changes OTC Markets Ticker Symbol to LFSWF Effective Today

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its common shares will begin trading on OTC Markets under the ticker symbol ‘LFSWF' effective market open on April 10, 2023. This replaces the Company's previous ticker symbol 'NXTTF' on OTC Markets. The new ticker symbol aligns with the Company's rebranding to Lifeist Wellness Inc., the transformation to a wellness-focused company and its ticker symbol on the TSXV.



No action by the Company's shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company's common shares continue to be listed on the OTC Markets, as well as the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and its CUSIP number remains unchanged.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, Australia’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company bringing to market innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://cannmart.com

https://www.roilty.co

www.australianvaporizers.com.au

www.wearemikra.com

Contacts

Meni Morim, Lifeist Wellness Inc., CEO

Matt Chesler, CFA, FNK IR, Investor Relations

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Source: Lifeist Wellness Inc.