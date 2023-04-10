Miromatrix CEO Jeff Ross to Present at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Med

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients’ lives, announced that CEO Jeff Ross, Ph.D will present at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean. The conference will be held April 12 – 14 in Barcelona, Spain, bringing together leading public and private sector cell and gene therapy companies.



Dr. Ross will moderate a panel entitled The Pioneer Tax: Challenges and Opportunities of Being at the Forefront of Innovation beginning at 2:00pm CET on Thursday, April 13th. Following the panel discussion, Dr. Ross will deliver a company presentation at 3:30pm CET. Both appearances will take place in the BioCentriq Ballroom and will be live-streamed for virtual attendees. Recordings will be available within 24 hours for further on-demand viewing.

“I am honored to be a part of Meeting on the Med for another year alongside thought leaders from across the cell and gene therapy industry,” said Jeff Ross, Miromatrix CEO. “Miromatrix’s proprietary bioengineered organs are at the forefront of technologies that could transform the transplant industry, and we are hopeful our solution may someday help address the shortage of human organs available for transplant and bring a cure to patients in need.”

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean is the leading conference bringing together the ATMP community from Europe and beyond. Covering a wide range of commercialization topics from market access and regulatory issues to manufacturing and financing the sector, this program features expert-led panels, extensive one-on-one partnering capabilities, exclusive networking opportunities, and 60+ dedicated presentations by leading publicly traded and privately held companies in the space. Join ARM for Europe’s premier conference for advanced therapies. Over 500 attendees are expected to take part in the 2023 hybrid conference.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients’ lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company’s initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

