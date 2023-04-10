Courier, Express and Parcel Services in South Africa 2023: eCommerce Revenue Growth Set to Accelerate

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Courier, Express and Parcel Services (Other than national postal services) in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Courier, Express and Parcel Services Industry
The courier, express and parcel services industry faces weak economic conditions and low business and consumer confidence, affecting the volume of goods requiring express delivery. It is benefitting from the development of the on-demand economy and ecommerce sales, increasing demand for just-in-time deliveries and from the poor service provided by the South African Post Office.
Increasing customer demand for speedy and flexible deliveries and the growth of disruptive startups and innovative delivery options are forcing traditional operators to review their distribution strategies and, in some cases, partner with or invest in new companies to provide innovative and alternative delivery options.
Key Trends
Ecommerce revenue growth is set to accelerate, including consumer-to-consumer transactions online.
Companies are developing value-added services such as setting up and installing equipment being delivered and increasing delivery options. CEP companies are offering shared warehousing, technology and services to smaller ecommerce entities, opening up more opportunities and enhancing job creation and skills development.
Crime
Road transportation is the main modality for moving goods in South Africa and to other countries in the region. The rate of violent crime against road freight trucks is high and industry participants have raised concern over the rise in thefts targeting scooters and courier vehicles. There have been reports of an upsurge in robberies and violent crimes against ecommerce delivery staff. Theft of delivery vehicles raises insurance costs and endangers the safety of delivery personnel, resulting in higher shipping costs.
Report Coverage
This report covers courier, express and parcel services offered by registered unreserved postal operators in terms of the Postal Services Act, excluding reserved national postal activities carried out by the Post Office. It includes information on the state of the sector, parcel freight and transport income, the growth in ecommerce, major players, corporate actions, developments. And influencing factors. There are profiles of 24 companies including PostNet, RAM, Takealot, Value Logistics, DHL, DSV, Aramex and Courier Guy.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Safety and Security
6.5. Environmental Issues
6.6. Road conditions and infrastructure
6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.8. Alternative delivery methods
6.9. Digital Communications and ecommerce
6.10. Government Support
6.11. Rising Input Costs
6.12. Cyclicality
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
APPENDIX
