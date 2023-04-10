Six Star Pro Nutrition® Helps Connect Star Athletes And Philanthropy Together To Help Feeding America®

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Six Star Pro Nutrition® (www.sixstarpro.com), a leading maker of scientifically formulated premium supplements, announced today that the brand has once again partnered with Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the country (www.feedingamerica.org) to help provide meals* to people facing hunger through the Walmart® “Fight Hunger. Spark Change®.” campaign.

For each specially marked bottle of 100% Whey Protein Plus sold from April 10th to May 8th in Walmart® stores, , Six Star Pro Nutrition® will donate the equivalent of 10 meals* to Feeding America®. As a means of amplifying the effort to secure as many meals as possible throughout the campaign, the brand has aligned with a trio of pro football draft prospects – Hendon Hooker from Tennessee, Nolan Smith from Georgia and Drew Sanders from Arkansas. They will be assisted by ten Team Six Star® members including U.S. National Team soccer standout Kristie Mewis, Canadian soccer star Jordyn Huitema, Savannah Bananas infielder and musician Dalton Mauldin, college basketball reporter Autumn Johnson, and NIL® athletes Rachel Heck, Jordan McCabe, Dusty Stromer, Maddie Scherr, Brevin Galloway and Chase Dollander.

Hooker led a resurgent Tennessee football team to an 11-win season in 2022, tied for second most in school history, including a memorable victory over Alabama, the first for the school in more than a decade. He threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and was named conference offensive player of the year, ultimately finishing fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

“When we work together to fight hunger, we help make our communities stronger and create real and lasting change,” Hooker said. “That’s why I am excited and honored to team up with Six Star Pro Nutrition to promote their Feeding America campaign at Walmart this month.”

Smith was a two-time National Champion linebacker at Georgia majoring in mathematics and a four-year contributor on a defensive unit that produced eight first round selections in the last three Pro Football Drafts. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound captain was leading his team with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and 16 quarterback pressures when he sustained a torn pectoral muscle against Florida on October 29. Despite that setback, he was one of 12 Georgia players invited to participate in the Pro Football Combine.

“Food insecurity is an issue in every community, including my own,” Smith said. “ I am honored that one of my first deals coming out of college will tackle this critical issue and that Six Star Pro Nutrition, through Walmart, is playing a leading role.”

Sanders won a National Championship at Alabama in 2020 before transferring to Arkansas, a move that would immediately pay dividends for the linebacker. After moving from the edge to playing inside last season, Sanders finished 2022 with 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and five pass breakups, solidifying his status as a draft prospect. At 6-foot-5, 235-pounds, Sanders will look towards Six Star® 100% Whey Protein Plus as a means of getting stronger before taking the first snaps of his professional career.

“Having spent the last year in Arkansas, I have been able to see first-hand how Walmart is able to connect its partners with major community initiatives to spark social change,” Sanders said. “Being able to leverage my audience to help Six Star and its customers drive meal donations for Feeding America is humbling and something I am proud to be a part of.”

“Nutrition is a first step for many athletes and with all that is happening in our world right now, many struggle to figure out where their next meal is coming from,” said Tim Toll, Chief Executive Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the maker of the Six Star Pro Nutrition® brand. “It is the ambition of the Six Star® brand to help provide as many meals as possible to people facing hunger and it is a cause championed by every employee and athlete in the Six Star® family, including some at the very top of their profession.”

Feeding America® supports critical work that aims to reduce barriers and increase access to food assistance for people facing hunger. The Feeding America® nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 pantries and meal programs works hard every day to help people who face hunger, especially as food prices and supply chain disruptions impact household budgets.

Six Star Pro Nutrition® provides athletes with advanced, scientifically formulated premium supplements at an incredible value through high-performance protein powders, pre-workouts and creatine products. For more information on Six Star® products, visit www.sixstarpronutrition.com. Also follow us on Facebook®, Twitter® Instagram® and TikTok® for athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be the athlete’s choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 220 employees, four leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America® also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

*$1 helps to provide at least ten meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

