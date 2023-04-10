Global Industrial Noise Control Market to 2031: Rise in Construction & Mining Activities Drives Growth

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Noise Control Market By Product, By Material, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial noise control market size was valued at $6,096.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $9,819.23 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Industries produce undesired sound or also known as noise through its various machinery such as diesel generators, turbines, motors, and others, as well as from its processes such as metal fabrication, vehicular movements, and others. Thus, industrial facilities use industrial noise control systems to reduce or contain the noise produced.
Noise is considered a health hazard for the workers working in close proximity to the noise source, and also for the general public living near an industrial area. Noise can cause ear, mental, as well as cardiovascular disorders in people; therefore, industries need to control noise.
Furthermore, industrialization driven by rising purchasing power of masses, and supportive policies from government is expected to drive the demand for industrial noise control systems. In addition to this, countries in Asia-Pacific hold a large market share of industrial noise control market, owing to presence of small-, medium-, and large-scale manufacturing industries that need industrial noise control systems and solutions.
Key Market Segments
By Product
- Silencers
- Acoustic louvres
- Noise control enclosures
- Curtains and barrier walls
- Other
By Material
- Polymers and composite
- Metal
- Fabric
- Glass
By End User Industry
- Industrial machinery
- Metal processing
- Automotive industry
- Construction and mining
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increase in industrialization in developing countries
- Rise in construction & mining activities
- Statutory guidelines by governments for containing excessive noise
Restraints
- High initial cost
- Fluctuating prices of raw materials
Opportunities
- Technological advancements in noise control systems
Key Market Players
- Sound Seal
- Technofirst
- SysTech Design Inc.
- Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG
- Ventac Co. Ltd.
- eNoiseControl
- CSTI acoustics
- Merford Noise Control
- R. Kohlhauer GmbH
- Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.
