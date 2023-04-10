Global Solar Shingles Market Report to 2031: Favorable Regulatory Environment and Efforts Towards Sustainable Development Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Shingles Market By Type, By Roofing Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global solar shingle market was valued at $326.2 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $555.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Solar shingles, also known as photovoltaic shingles, are solar panels created to mimic the appearance and functionality of common roofing materials, including asphalt shingles or slate, and to generate electricity at the same time. Solar shingle is a type of solar energy solution known as building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV).

Solar shingles come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including solid panels that are the size of shingles, semi-rigid designs with multiple silicon solar cells that are sized more like conventional shingles, and more recent systems using various thin-film solar cell technologies that are comparable to conventional shingles in terms of both size and flexibility.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Silicon Solar Shingles

Copper - Indium - Gallium - Selenide (CIGS) Solar Shingles

By Roofing Type

New Roofing

Reroofing

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $326.2 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $555.2 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Favorable regulatory environment and efforts towards sustainable development

Technological advancements

Restraints

High installation cost

Opportunities

Upgradation in technology

Key Market Players

Canadian Solar

Ertex Solar

FlexSol Solutions B.V.

SunTegra Solar

Sunflare

tesla

PV Technical Services Inc.

Ergosun

CertainTeed

Anu Solar Power Pvt Ltd

