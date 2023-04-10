Global Family Floater Health Insurance Market Report to 2031: Technological Advancements in the Field of Insurance Present Opportunities

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Family Floater Health Insurance Market By Coverage, By Distribution Channel, By Plan Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global family floater health insurance market was valued at $38.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $105.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.



The family floater health insurance is also known as family health insurance, it offers to cover the entire family under a single plan. The sum insured under this plan floats upon all the family members insured in it. Moreover, a floater family health insurance brings all the members of the family under an umbrella cover. Being covered under a floater, every family member gets benefits under a larger common pool.



The family floater health insurance plan covers health insurance under which all the family members can be covered by paying only one premium.

Moreover, if there are multiple claims at the same time, the sum assured will be split amongst all family members. Furthermore, policy is beneficial if the person has more than two members in the family. In addition, the family floater health insurance plan provides the tax benefits under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act.

Health insurance is one of the primary investments for any individual to ensure complete security during medical emergencies for themselves and their families. Therefore, these are some of the factors that propel the growth of the family floater health insurance market.

However, surge in fraudulent activities like, padding, inflating claims, staging accidents, misrepresenting facts on an insurance application, submitting claims for injuries or damage that never occurred are some of the major frauds occur in the insurance sector. In addition, frauds such as internal fraud, rate evasion, underwriting fraud, claims fraud, and cybersecurity fraud are committed at different points in transaction by applicants, policyholders, third-party claimants, and professionals providing services to claimants, which restricts the growth of the market across the globe.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Additionally, growing number of small firms and technology improvements in the insurance industry are likely to propel the family floater health insurance market to new heights. In addition, predictive analytics is used by several family floater health insurers to collect a variety of data in order to fully understand the client's medical background.

Key Market Segments

By Coverage

In-Patient Hospitalization

Pre and Post Hospitalization Cost

Day Care Treatments

By Plan Type

Immediate Family Plan

Extended Family Plan

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Companies

Banks

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Covers the entire family health insurance

Ease in process of settling claims

Offers better tax benefits

Restraints

Lack of knowledge about family floater health insurance policies

Surge in fraudulent activities

Opportunities

Technological advancements in the field of insurance

Key Market Players

Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd.

Aetna Inc.

Aviva

Cigna

Now Health International

HDFC ERGO

eHealthinsurance Services, Inc.

Care Health Insurance

Niva Bupa Health Insurance

IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited

