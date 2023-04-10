Global Crypto Payment Gateway Market Report to 2031: High Growth Potential in Developing Economies Drives Growth

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crypto Payment Gateway Market By Type, By Application, By Operating System, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report titled, 'Crypto Payment Gateway Market,' the crypto payment gateway market was valued at $1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031.



A crypto payment gateway is a payment processor for virtual currencies, similar to payment processors, gateways, and acquiring bank credit cards work.

With the use of crypto gateways, users can take digital payments and get fiat money in return. Further, payment gateways companies taking on the perceived risk of cryptocurrency payments by using their wallet(s) to facilitate transactions between merchants and their customers.



The growth of the crypto payment gateway market is fueled by the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies globally. In addition, it reduces the processing time and accelerates the transaction speed of providing convenient payment to users.

However, the market's expansion is likely to be hampered by the instability of the payment gateway software and lack of awareness about the benefits offered by cryptocurrency payment apps. In contrast, rise of technological advancement and increasing adoption of cloud-based trading software is likely to offer significant chances for the growth of the crypto payment gateway in the coming years.



The crypto payment gateway market is segmented into type, application, operating system, end user and region. By type, the market is differentiated into web-based and mobile-based. By application, it is segmented into iGaming, e-stores, and others. Depending on operating system, it is fragmented into android, iOS and others. By end user, the market is differentiated into individual and business. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The crypto payment gateway market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as Apirone OU, Binance, BitPay, Circle Internet Financial Limited, Coinbase, Coinomi, Coinremitter, Cryptopay Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, and SecuX Technology Inc. These players have adopted various Strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the crypto payment gateway industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global crypto payment gateway market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global crypto payment gateway market size are provided in the report.

The Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global crypto payment gateway market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Web-based

Mobile-based

By Application

iGaming

E-Stores

By Operating System

Android

iOS

By End User

Individual

Business

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in need for transparency in the payment system

Increase in flow of remittances from foreign countries

High Growth Potential in Developing Economies

Restraints

Lack of awareness about bitcoin among people

Implementation of various government regulations against cryptocurrencies

Opportunities

Untapped potential on emerging economies

Companies Mentioned

Apirone OU

Coinbase

Coinomi

Binance

SecuX Technology Inc.

BitPay

Cryptopay Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies)

Circle Internet Financial Limited

Coinremitter

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9n53q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.