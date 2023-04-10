Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Offers Premier Field Audit Service to High Risk Industry Operators on the East Coast

First-Of-Its-Kind Field Audit Service to Supplement New Client Onboarding Initiatives

FRESNO, CA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the leading provider of full-spectrum risk management services specializing in end to end cash flow protection focusing on compliance and secure cash management & logistics, announced today the rollout of its Field Audit Survey (FAS) program designed to meet the unique needs of new Cash-In Transit (CIT) clients that are opening accounts through their new OSS East facility based in Philadelphia, PA. The field audit service includes a free on-site visit to each client pickup location as part of the Company's onboarding process.



This year, all new clients of OSS East will receive a free site visit, or mini audit, as part of the onboarding process. The FAS is a comprehensive tool that provides an in-depth examination of a client's facility, systems, and procedures to identify any potential security breaches or other compliance issues. Compliance refers to the adherence to various regulations, laws, and industry standards that are put in place to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes.

By aligning with regulatory requirements, OSS East is helping financial institutions to stay compliant with the Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) regulations and mitigate the risk of financial crimes. The BSA/AML imposes stringent requirements on financial institutions to detect and prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, and other financial crimes. These regulations also require financial institutions to establish and maintain effective compliance programs that include risk assessments, internal controls, training, and independent testing. The free site visit or mini-audit for new clients demonstrates OSS East's commitment to helping their clients maintain a high level of compliance and security.

"We are thrilled to offer our field audit service at no charge to our new east coast clients as part of our onboarding process," said Scott Solomon, Chief Executive Officer of Operational Security Solutions. "This service provides an added layer of security to our clients' operations, and complements our diverse portfolio of offerings, including our suite of compliance services and cash management products and technology. Our expansion on the East Coast is a testament to the demand for these types of solutions, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business based on transparency and quality services."

After establishing itself as the leading security and compliance solution provider for high risk industries on the West Coast, OSS expanded its operations into the East Coast beginning with the target markets of New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Nevertheless, OSS East is able to service as far north as Massachusetts and as far south as Virginia and Washington, DC.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cash intensive and high risk-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS is the only risk management company specializing in secure Cash-In Transit services that boasts a no-loss record to date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was established in 2017 by a team of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds in law enforcement and federal service. Driven by a shared passion for safeguarding businesses in highly regulated industries, OSS has made it their mission to provide the highest quality security, banking and cash flow protection services to their clients. OSS’ bicoastal operations in California and Philadelphia currently support nearly 300 businesses and two dozen financial institutions with their comprehensive suite of services, including secure cash management and logistics, Cash-In-Transit and ATM services, security consulting, and compliance services. With decades of collective expertise in law enforcement and regulatory operations, OSS is uniquely positioned to identify and neutralize the intricate risks confronting cash-intensive industries with limited access to traditional banking services.

